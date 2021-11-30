Hightower to Make Strategic Investment in Clear Perspective Advisors

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightower today announced that it is making a strategic investment in Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC ("Clear Perspective"), a $700 million wealth management firm with offices in Aurora and St. Charles, Illinois. Clear Perspective is joining Hightower to leverage the firm's growth consulting services, middle and back-office operations, scaling support and infrastructure to expand its service offering to new and existing clients.

Founded in 2011 by Michael Morcos, Jonathan Hylton and Stewart Beach, Clear Perspective provides comprehensive financial planning and investment management services to individual and institutional clients. As part of its financial planning process, Clear Perspective's wealth advisors provide clients with behavioral counseling to help them mitigate risk and reach their financial goals. The firm currently has 10 employees, including 7 advisors, who serve entrepreneurs, business owners, corporate executives and other clients and their families.

"Clear Perspective recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary, and after several years of strong organic growth, we knew that to continue on our growth path we would benefit from the support of a strategic partner that was culturally aligned with our values and client-first philosophy," said Mr. Morcos. "We chose Hightower because it not only brings institutional-quality infrastructure and services such as technology, compliance, finance, marketing and HR support, but also offers access to some of the most experienced wealth management minds in the business."

Hightower, which seeks to invest in advisory businesses with successful track records of consistent organic growth, was drawn to Clear Perspective's experienced management, multi-generational advisory team and fiduciary-based culture and approach.

"Clear Perspective is a highly successful business with long-standing clients, double-digit organic growth and an independent, entrepreneurial mindset," said Hightower Chairman and CEO Bob Oros. "Our organization is excited to collaborate with Michael, Jonathan, Stewart and the team on strategies to add value to their client relationships and accelerate new business. We are honored to be supporting them in the next chapter of their growth."

Hightower offers its 120 advisory businesses in 34 states and the District of Columbia a range of services designed to catalyze and accelerate growth. Services include business strategy consulting, leadership and team development, marketing support, technology, investment management support, compliance, accounting, payroll and human resources. Inorganic growth services include M&A sourcing, valuation, deal structuring, due diligence, legal and regulatory, pre- and post-close integration, and capital resources for transactions. Advisory groups that partner with Hightower also gain access to economies of scale, deep industry relationships and a nationwide advisor community.

As of September 30, 2021, Hightower's assets under administration (AUA) were approximately $132.2 billion, and its assets under management (AUM) were $104.1 billion.

The Clear Perspective transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com.

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

