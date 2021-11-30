HTC Global Services reveals new brand identity uniting CareTech and Ciber under one brand

TROY, Mich., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HTC Global Services today announced that its companies, including CareTech Solutions and Ciber Inc., are uniting under one name and one brand - HTC Global Services. As part of this effort, the company has adopted a new identity that embodies its renewed ambitions and aspirations. It reflects both the transformation journey and the transformative impact it has for its customers, employees, and stakeholders, now and beyond.

HTC acquired CareTech Solutions, a Healthcare technology leader in North America, in 2014, and Ciber Inc., a global IT consulting services and outsourcing company, in 2017. These acquisitions strengthened and widened HTC's expertise in emerging technologies, its ability to deliver exceptional customer service with a comprehensive set of services and solutions, and to fulfil its strategic growth objectives across industry verticals.

"At the heart of our decision to unify under a single brand is – as it always has been – our customer and our intention to simplify their experience. We have always championed the power of our three brands, and now we want to communicate our total value in a more compelling way. We will continue to develop and leverage our broad expertise in the many areas our business operates, as well as the specializations we offer." said Madhava Reddy, Founder and CEO, HTC Global Services.

HTC's new Vision - "Reimagining a better shared world" and its new Mission- "Bring human expertise to tech in order to deliver purposeful solutions that amplify value" is a testament to HTC's commitment to empower its customers, people, and partners in the era driven by digital transformation as encapsulated by its new motto, and tagline - Let's make digital change happen.

Commenting on the new brand identity Nitesh Bansal, President, HTC Global Services said, "We are re-energizing our business. By becoming one business and one brand, we are further strengthening the essential focus that we have always had on our customers and sharpening our offerings to better serve their needs of the future. It means that we can extend and deepen our relationships and our human connections. This is what makes us truly unique."

About HTC Global Services

HTC Global Services is a leading global provider of innovative IT and Business Process Services and Solutions. Established in 1990 with headquarters in Troy, Michigan, USA, HTC combines its extensive technical and domain expertise along with its business partner approach to enable clients to realize business transformation and maximize business returns. For more information visit www.htcinc.com

