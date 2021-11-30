JOYSBIO's SARS-COV-2 Antigen Rapid test detects OMICRON variant

JOYSBIO, one of the world's leading manufacturers of COVID-19 tests, announces their tests are available everywhere and identifies new, dangerous variants.

TIANJIN, China, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JOYSBIO, one of the world's leading manufacturers of lateral flow rapid tests, is proud to announce that their tests are available around the world. Furthermore, they've been able to show that their test can detect the new Omicron (B.1.1.529). This variant was the subject of a recent emergency WHO meeting and is the cause of many countries instituting travel bans.

The JOYSBIO SARS-COV-2 Antigen Rapid Test Kit is able to detect SARS-COV-2 variants including B.1.1.7 (Alpha), B.1.351 (Beta), B.1.617.2 (Delta), P.1 (Gamma), and B.1.1.529 (Omicron). More information is available at https://en.joysbio.com/covid-19-antigen-rapid-test-kit/ .

"The Omicron variant is still a bit of a mystery. It appears to be more easily transmissible," said Rick Zhang, Business Development Director for JOYSBIO. "According to the sequencing data of the new variant, the target protein domain of our test kit is unaffected. Therefore, the SARS-COV-2 antigen rapid test kits produced by JOYSBIO are able to detect the Omicron variant."

The report from the WHO, only a few days old, contains some troubling indications. "This variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning. Preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant, as compared to other VOCs.

"Individuals are reminded to take measures to reduce their risk of COVID-19, including proven public health and social measures such as wearing well-fitting masks, hand hygiene, physical distancing, improving ventilation of indoor spaces, avoiding crowded spaces, and getting vaccinated." - https://www.who.int/news/item/26-11-2021-classification-of-omicron-(b.1.1.529)-sars-cov-2-variant-of-concern

The JOYSBIO COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kit delivers results in just 15 minutes.

The JOYSBIO test is extremely accurate. "According to the clinical analysis of 492 samples, the detection sensitivity is 98.13%, and the specificity is 99.22%." ( https://en.joysbio.com/covid-19-antigen-rapid-test-kit/ ) It has been used and tested against SARS-COV-2 variants and has shown itself to be just as responsive, accurate, and rapid.

"At JOYSBIO," Zhang said. "We're committed to keeping up with all the variants of SARS-COV-2. We will continue to improve our existing tests and develop new ones as needed. The sooner one knows that they're ill, the sooner they can take proactive steps to prevent spread and take care of oneself."

Zhang went on to say that protecting lives is the JOYSBIO mission, every day.

