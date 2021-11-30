Level Access Acquires Tenon, Strengthening its Best-in-Class Digital Accessibility Solutions

VIENNA, Va., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Level Access, the leader in digital accessibility solutions, today announced their acquisition of Tenon, a premier integrated accessibility testing company. The acquisition demonstrates Level Access's commitment and strategic investment in growing its website, mobile apps, and software platform solutions as well as advancing its mission to empower businesses and organizations of all sizes to create accessible and inclusive digital experiences.

Level Access

"We are excited to have the Tenon team join the Level Access family. We believe the future of digital accessibility is 'built in'," said Tim Springer, CEO, Level Access. "Joining forces with the industry's top integrated accessibility testing solution is a key ingredient of our mission to provide more holistic solutions to enterprises and organizations. This positions Level Access to further serve customers' accessibility needs across their entire development and content lifecycles."

There are currently two common models for accessibility programs. Centralized accessibility programs focus on a standard, enterprise-wide approach. These programs are scalable and consistent but fully integrating them into ongoing operations can take a long time. Distributed accessibility programs are more agile, with individual designers, developers and QA engineers making separate decisions and address accessibility issues on a case-by-case basis. This leads to rapid adoption but less consistent and scalable results. The most successful accessibility programs thoughtfully blend models such as Tenon's simple, easily adopted standalone API testing service with Level Access's proven, enterprise-wide solutions to ensure a fully integrated approach.

Maryland-based Tenon's product suite bolsters Level Access's ability to seamlessly provide that standardized approach at scale. Led by industry thought leader CEO Karl Groves, who founded the company in 2014, Tenon has a renowned reputation for its dedication to help businesses solve any accessibility problem. Groves will serve as Level Access's Chief of Innovation.

"We're thrilled to join Tenon's agile testing solutions with Level Access's industry-leading distributed program and go-to-market abilities. This combination will allow virtually any organization to get started and then provide them with a way to mature into a standard, enterprise-wide approach," said Groves.

Headquartered in Vienna, VA, Level Access provides industry-leading, award-winning digital accessibility solutions to over 2,000 corporations, small businesses, healthcare organizations, government institutions, and educational institutions. Level Access leverages nearly 25 years of accessibility, inclusivity and compliance solutions that improve the lives of people with disabilities across the nation and strengthen the company's position in the digital accessibility solutions market.

About Level Access

Level Access has an unparalleled history in helping customers achieve and maintain compliance with the full scope of accessible technology regulations and standards including the ADA, WCAG, CVAA, AODA, EU directives on digital accessibility, and Section 508. Delivered through a comprehensive suite of software, consulting services, and training solutions, the company's solutions ensure customer's web, desktop, mobile, and electronic document systems are accessible to everyone. Level Access is endorsed by the American Banking Association, is a multi-year repeat winner on the Inc. 5000 list of fast-growing companies, and is the only available FedRAMP authorized accessibility management platform. CEO Tim Springer was named a White House "Champion of Change" in 2014. To learn more, please visit www.levelaccess.com.

About Tenon

Tenon does not just make the best automated accessibility testing tools on the market; it can solve any accessibility problem. Tenon has produced hundreds of VPATs and accessibility audits. Its rapid remediation service fixes accessibility issues on your website while testing is ongoing, and its developers train development teams to write accessible code and help define the KPIs and processes needed to become a truly accessible organization. Tenon's clients include Mastercard, Delta Airlines, Bed, Bath & Beyond and more. To learn more, please visit Tenon.io.

