Non-profit #Notonmywatch joins Friends of Firefighters in providing FREE Hybrid Health and Fitness Coaching to the FDNY Community Free services include remote-based, Integrated Health and Fitness Coaching, Nutrition, Mental Health and other wellness programs.

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey non-profit #Notonmywatch, with a mission to deliver free remote-based integrated health and fitness coaching to first responders, veterans and other groups through its "Community First" initiative, has formed a strategic partnership with Friends of Firefighters, a 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to providing free, independent, and confidential mental health counseling and wellness services for active and retired FDNY firefighters and their families.

#Notonmywatch is a non-profit organization driven to prevent sexual misconduct and level social inequities through training, education and community programs for men, women and children. (PRNewsfoto/#Notonmywatch)

"It's been 20 years since 9/11 and the anniversary has taken on an additional resonance for New York City firefighters and their families who now grapple with a new set of unexpected challenges," says Nancy Carbone, founder and executive director of Friends of Firefighters. "COVID-19 has brought with it major change for our firefighters. And while our Bravest continue to face these difficult times head-on, we know that sadness, anxiety, and stress can have a cumulative effect that can cause disruptions in daily lives."

When discussing the program, Michael Leonardi of #Notonmywatch adds: "The pandemic has brought on a new wave of challenges to our overall health and wellness. This partnership will allow FDNY members and their families to gain access to our proprietary program, an "All-in-one" Health and Fitness coaching platform delivered by a community of licensed and certified professionals in fitness, nutrition, musculoskeletal health, mental health and more. The opportunity to deliver these free services to the FDNY community is both an honor and privilege. These heroes and their families have sacrificed so much to serve our community, it's only fitting that we continue to serve them to the best of our abilities."

For more information or to apply, please contact Marlo: marlo.lagrimas@friendsoffirefighters.org

ABOUT FRIENDS OF FIREFIGHTERS

Friends of Firefighters is a 501c3 not-for-profit organization that provides independent, confidential, and free mental health counseling and wellness services to active and retired FDNY firefighters and their families. Learn More: www.friendsoffirefighters.org

ABOUT #NOTONMYWATCH

#NotOnMyWatch is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization driven to prevent sexual misconduct and level other social inequities through training, education and community programs for men, women and children. Learn More: www.nomwnj.org

