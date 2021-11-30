North Island Credit Union Provides $5,000 in Teacher Grants To Benefit Educators & Students Across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Designing edible gardens, exploring heart-muscle connections through experiential learning, and re-creating the Gold Rush are just a few of the school projects receiving funding from North Island Credit Union through its Fall 2021 Teacher Grant program.
As part of its commitment to help educators create innovative learning opportunities for their students, the credit union has provided 10 grants of $500 each to underwrite class projects in San Diego County. The credit union grants will fund a diverse range of programs illustrating the creativity and commitment teachers bring to their classrooms and communities.
The Fall 2021 North Island Credit Union Teacher Grant recipients include teachers across San Diego county:
North Island Credit Union
Grant Recipient
School
City
Art Banymandhub
Crawford High School
San Diego
Heather Bucaroff
Richland Elementary School
San Marcos
Robyn Haber
Salt Creek Elementary School
Chula Vista
Vanessa Henriquez
Lilian J. Rice Elementary School
Chula Vista
Richard Lavery
John Muir Language Academy
San Diego
Amy Markham
Discovery Charter School
Chula Vista
Shirley Miranda
Morse High School
San Diego
Cassie Rivaldi
Feaster Charter School
Chula Vista
Jennifer Stanchak
Lafayette Elementary School
San Diego
Ramachandra Udimudi
Community Montessori School
Poway
Photos of all recipients can be found here.
"We never fail to be amazed at the creativity and passion of the teachers in our Teacher Grant Program. Every application we receive shows the care and commitment our teachers bring to engaging and inspiring their students," said North Island Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "We congratulate all of our grant recipients, and look forward to seeing these exciting learning programs come to life."
Since the creation of the program in 2012, the credit union has awarded $145,000 in teacher grants to support classroom programs. Up to 20 grants are awarded bi-annually in the spring and fall. Any full-time classroom teacher in San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside County can apply for a grant for a program that has clearly defined learning objectives tied to students' academic needs, displays creativity in education, and targets a significant number of students. More information is available at northisland.ccu.com.
About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union
California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of over $4 billion, California Credit Union has 25 branches throughout Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Please visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.
