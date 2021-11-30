Featuring an in-app equalizer and Powerful Dynamic Driver with a balanced armature to deliver richer and purer sound with a wider frequency and lag free audio.

Tronsmart launches the ONYX PRIME True Wireless Earbuds with industry leading Hybrid Dual Driver and 'Play without Delay' audio Featuring an in-app equalizer and Powerful Dynamic Driver with a balanced armature to deliver richer and purer sound with a wider frequency and lag free audio.

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry-leading audio brand, Tronsmart, is pleased to announce the launch of the ONYX PRIME True Wireless Earbuds. The latest addition to the innovative audio collection, the ONYX PRIME offer an exceptional listening experience thanks to the advanced balanced armature, combined with a high tension dynamic driver. The ONYX PRIME are made for audiophiles with unparalleled acoustic tuning and are available to purchase on TronsmarT official website for $69.99. The earbuds will also be on sale on Amazon Black Friday for just $48.99 ($21 off).

Tronsmart Onyx Prime Dual-Driver Wireless Earbuds

The Tronsmart ONYX PRIME feature a powerful dynamic driver paired with a tuned balanced armature driver, which help to deliver detailed high-end audio with an expansive frequency range (10Hz-25kHz). This ultimately guarantees a natural, resonant bass and mids that integrate with clear melodious treble through precise tuning and a seamless crossover.

With TrueWireless Mirroring technology, seamless swapping is possible between the earbud connected to the smartphone and the earbud that mirrors the connection for faster transmission and seamless streaming of music with lag-free audio.

The cutting-edge Qualcomm Chip used in the ONYX PRIME delivers high-resolution audio with acoustic tuning, integrated with premium music and ultra-low-latency gaming mode. This offers a versatile and flexible audio play for either music or gaming. The in-app equalizer compatibility allows the customisation of 8 audio profiles and custom touch controls for the perfect play of personalisation for all audio lovers.

The ultra-compact design fast charging case is pocket-sized and perfect for travel, with a maximum total playtime of 40hours. One single charge can provide up to 7 hours of non-stop music, perfect for everyday life.

Tronsmart ONYX PRIME hybrid dual driver earbuds are available to purchase from Tronsmart official website for discount price $69.99.

Specifications:

Chip: Qualcomm® QCC3040

Input: 5V/400mA Max.

Audio decoding: aptX adaptive, aptX, AAC, SBC

Bluetooth version: 5.2

Bluetooth compatibility: AVRCP, A2DP, HFP

Transmission distance: Over 10m/33ft

Battery capacity: Earbuds: 50mAh; Charging case: 500mAh

Playtime: 40 hours

Charging time: 2 hours

About Tronsmart:

Established in 2013 and celebrating its 8th Anniversary in June, Tronsmart is a tech brand that designs and manufactures world-class tech accessories which has been recommended by Qualcomm, Forbes, Yahoo, and many other big companies and media. It also signed Luis Suarez as the official ambassador in 2018. The company has rapidly expanded and sell its products to over 70 countries in many regions including North America, South America, Europe, The Middle East and Asia and has over 40 patents including its SoundPulse® technology. The core value of Tronsmart is to make life easier by providing customers with high-tech, high-quality and high-performance products.

