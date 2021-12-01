Cutera Launches Next Gen Rapid Muscle Sculpting with truSculpt® flex+ Treatment Times Reduced by 30 minutes; Now Just 15 Minutes to Tone, Firm & Strengthen Muscles

BRISBANE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CUTERA, INC., (Nasdaq: CUTR) ("Cutera" or the "Company") a leading provider of laser, light and other energy-based aesthetic devices, announces the launch of the next generation of truSculpt flex, the award-winning muscle building technology. The new truSculpt flex+ rapid treatment mode takes Cutera's proprietary Multi-Directional Stimulation to the next level - offering the same toning, firming and strengthening results in a fraction of the treatment time.

Cutera's truSculpt flex+ muscle sculpting technology is now enhanced with a 15-minute no-downtime, rapid muscle building mode, with the ability to treat eight areas simultaneously - the largest treatment area in the body sculpting industry. Practices can now treat more patients in less time. With body sculpting treatments projected to spike in 2022 truSculpt flex+ helps meet that demand with fast treatment times and effective results.¹

"Cutera's ability to pack a 15-minute muscle stimulation workout that gives equal results to a 45-minute session is astonishing," shares Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Arash Moradzadeh, MD, AM Facial Plastics . "truSculpt flex+ 15-minute muscle sculpting sessions are a game changer and are an integral part of my patients' health and fitness journeys. In a short period of time they safely achieve their goals quickly. They not only love how their body looks, they love how it makes them feel."

Cutera's innovative approach to muscle sculpting allows patients to boost their body goals further or eliminate a plateau effect. The low levels of energy achieve deep, full and rapid muscle contractions at high intensity equivalent to 54,000 crunches.

"truSculpt flex+ yields excellent results," raves Tahl N. Humes, MD, VITAHL Medical Aesthetics . "My patients tell me they feel stronger and love the way their bodies look. As a physician, I not only love that my patients are getting great results, I love the technology, ease of use, and quick treatment times."

Personalized to meet patients' fitness level, shape, and goals, truSculpt flex+ is FDA-cleared for the improvement of abdominal tone, strengthening of the abdominal muscles, and development of a firmer abdomen. It is also cleared for the strengthening, toning and firming of buttocks and thighs.

