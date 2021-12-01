FAIR Submits Public Comment on Biden Administration Rule to Preserve DACA Amnesty Program

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) submitted a thorough public comment to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in response to a proposed rule that seeks to "preserve and fortify" the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) amnesty program via the rulemaking process.

The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) is a national, nonprofit, public-interest, membership organization of concerned citizens who share a common belief that our nation's immigration policies must be reformed to serve the national interest. Visit FAIR's website at www.fairus.org . (PRNewsFoto/FAIR)

"Maintaining DACA through the rulemaking process is both unlawful and bad immigration policy. Recent judicial decisions ruled that DACA violates both substantive and procedural requirements under federal law," said Dan Stein, president of FAIR. "As a result, any regulatory proposal to maintain DACA will not only continue to fuel the border crisis, it will also be ultra vires," continued Stein, referencing a legal term from Latin that describes an action made without requisite legal authority.

"Promulgating this proposed rule is unconscionable while an unprecedented number of minors surge across the border – incentivized by lax enforcement policies and promises of amnesty. The creation of the DACA program is one of the strongest pull factors that has ignited our border crisis. Instead of addressing this, the Biden administration must devote its limited resources to border security, interior enforcement, and lawful immigration programs that have been authorized by Congress," Stein added.

"FAIR strongly urges DHS to withdraw the proposed rule and, instead, implement reforms that will discourage illegal immigration into the United States, remove incentives to submit fraudulent or frivolous asylum claims, and restore order at the U.S.-Mexico border," concluded Stein.

Contact: Matthew Tragesser, 202-328-7004 or mtragesser@fairus.org

ABOUT FAIR

Founded in 1979, FAIR is the country's largest immigration reform group. With over 3 million members and supporters nationwide, FAIR fights for immigration policies that serve national interests, not special interests. FAIR believes that immigration reform must enhance national security, improve the economy, protect jobs, preserve our environment, and establish a rule of law that is recognized and enforced.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)