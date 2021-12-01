Grand Opening Of Inspirations at Town Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 10, 2021, from 3PM to 6PM, Tampa-based Validus Senior Living is celebrating the Grand Opening of its first independent retirement living community, Inspirations at Town Center, located at 10660 Validus Drive, Jacksonville, Florida, 32256.

Inspirations at Town Center's Zero-Entry Pool

Validus Senior Living Announces Inspirations at Town Center Grand Opening, Jacksonville, FL



"Inspirations at Town Center is truly a best-in-class independent retirement living community," notes Validus CEO Steve Benjamin, adding, "the property is gorgeous. It's set on 12.14 acres, with 169 spacious apartments designed to provide the benefits of a lifestyle steeped in luxury." New residents can choose from one or two-bedroom apartments, and enjoy days filled with resort-style fun and relaxation, instead of household chores. Chef-prepared meals are served restaurant- style in multiple dining venues that offer formal, terrace level and private dining, as well as casual options in the Bistro, Wine Lounge and Club Room.

Residents enjoy 5-star amenities including a spa with salon and massage services, wellness and fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment, outdoor walking paths with surrounding wetland and forest preserves access and a zero–entry outdoor pool. The community also boasts an outdoor grilling area, putting green, pickleball courts, dog park, climate-controlled storage, and covered parking. Residents are treated to an array of services including concierge, transportation, and housekeeping.

Designed with a focus on safety, the community has a secured entry, with a security gate, entry-area cameras, and concierge/security personnel for 24-hour emergency assistance.

Inspirations at Town Center is part of an ongoing relationship with Baxter Development, LLC, a multi-generational Iowa-based real estate development company. "Partnering with Baxter Development to introduce our senior living lifestyle to Jacksonville, FL offers exciting opportunities," notes Validus CEO Steve Benjamin, adding "We look forward to the continued growth of the Inspirations brand, and already have plans to partner with Baxter Development as we introduce several new Inspiration-branded projects in the future."

CONTACT:

Inspirations at Town Center: www.inspirationsattowncenter.com, or call 904-544-8220.

ABOUT VALIDUS SENIOR LIVING:

Validus Senior Living is an owner, operator, and third-party manager of upscale independent, assisted living and memory care communities throughout the Southeastern United States, branded as Inspired Living, and Inspirations. Related Links: https://inspiredliving.care

(PRNewsfoto/Validus Senior Living,Inspired Living)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Validus Senior Living