JMA's New 5G Immersive Experience Center Will Run Its Cloudified 5G Ran On AWS

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JMA Wireless (JMA) announced today it is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to showcase how JMA's XRAN 5G virtualized RAN platform leverages AWS and edge architecture to empower cloudified 5G and edge applications.

The solution will bring JMA's leading virtualized RAN and RAN operations platforms onto AWS, AWS Snowball Edge, and AWS Outpost platforms to build a fully operational cloudified solution within JMA's new 5G Factory and Immersive Experience Center.

"Deployment of software-based 5G systems into hyperscale cloud environments is the next major change in RAN architecture," said Gabriel Brown, Principal Analyst, Mobile Networks at Heavy Reading. "It brings a new, more-automated approach to RAN operations and enables service providers to address diverse use cases."

JMA has been leading the race in delivering RAN capabilities in an all-software system for more than five years and is poised to become a leader in the cloudified 5G RAN systems market.

"This is a significant milestone in the forging of a strategic relationship with AWS," said Joe Constantine, Chief Technology and Strategy Officer at JMA. "We are very pleased to have AWS be an important cornerstone of our new facility and even more excited to show the industry the power of cloudified RAN."

The new JMA facility will include a warehouse and factory for JMA products as well as an immersive experience center to showcase solutions and provide a hands-on experience for customers that want to understand how 5G can empower their business workstreams.

The new experience center is planned to open early next year with numerous 5G indoor and outdoor use cases to be introduced.

About JMA

A disruptive force in the wireless industry, JMA is restoring U.S. leadership in wireless technology at a critical time in the transition to 5G. Based in Syracuse, New York, JMA makes the world's most advanced software-based 5G platform, which it designs, codes, and manufactures in the United States. JMA's cutting-edge technology—most notably a revolutionary software solution called XRAN—is ushering in a new era of innovation and connectivity for businesses, workers, and ultimately consumers. For more information, visit jmawireless.com.

