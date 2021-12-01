Surglogs Raises $10.5 Million In Series A Funding To Help Front-Line Clinicians Streamline And Automate Patient Safety And Compliance Processes Freedom from regulatory paperwork means more quality time spent with patients

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surglogs, one of the nation's fastest-growing healthcare technology startups which digitizes regulatory compliance processes for ambulatory surgery centers and other health care facilities, today announced a $10.5M Series A financing raise led by OpenOcean.

Surglogs

Surglogs' easy-to-use digital platform replaces cumbersome regulatory compliance paperwork, and automates clinical workflows for greater efficiency, freeing health care professionals to spend more time caring for patients. The platform enables health care facilities to maintain health and safety compliance standards and remain "survey ready" at all times.

OpenOcean led the investment, with Credo Ventures, 8VC and a group of angel investors from previous rounds. Founded by entrepreneurs Peter Zajac, Dominik Metes, Jakub Jasak, and plastic surgeon Dr. John Hilinski, Surglogs has expanded to serve hundreds of health care facilities in all 50 states and has built partnerships with the largest ambulatory surgery centers (ASC) and health systems in the U.S., including United Surgical Partners International and UCHealth.

"We originally started in the ASC vertical but quickly realized our solution is applicable across the health care space and we have seen exponential adoption of our technology in hospitals, dialysis centers, skilled nursing homes, dental facilities, and many other health care markets," said Peter Zajac, Surglogs CEO. "This investment will catapult Surglogs to the top of the healthcare digitization sector."

The Series A funding will be used to strengthen the executive team with new leadership hires in sales and product development, expand its flagship Surgical Logs module and actively pursue growth in additional health care markets, such as skilled nursing and long-term care facilities and dialysis centers.

Surglogs replaces the time- and labor-intensive pen and paper documentation process with a digital app that includes accreditation logs, biomedical logs, environment-of-care logs, quality assurance/quality improvement studies, pharmacy logs, life and fire safety logs, and other compliance modules. The Surglogs compliance suite securely houses the entire database of logs in a HIPAA compliant encrypted cloud.

The nation's health systems, hospitals and post-acute care providers collectively spend $39 billion a year on maintaining regulatory compliance, according to a 2017 American Hospital Association report. Surglogs has saved its ASC and hospital clients hundreds of thousands of dollars in labor and record-keeping costs by streamlining clinical compliance processes. For example, a provider with 10 ASCs monitored by 20 clinical staff members could potentially save $216,000 and more than 3,000 labor hours annually after switching from pen and paper to the Surglogs digital app.

