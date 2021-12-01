TJ Nutrition® Releases Revolutionary Supplement Parasym Plus Eyes™ Proven to Maximize Tear Production Unique, patented blend of ingredients supports both the lacrimal and vagus nerves through acetylcholine, their shared neurotransmitter.

COLLEYVILLE, Texas, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TJ Nutrition®, a Texas nutraceutical company that creates unique, patented supplements based on the clinical research of Genetic Disease Investigators, today announced the release of Parasym Plus Eyes™, a revolutionary and unique patented compound scientifically proven to maximize tear production while controlling inflammation.

Parasym Plus Eyes

Invented by an eye doctor specializing in the autonomic nervous system, Parasym Plus Eyes™ is the only compound approaching dry eye disease as one aspect of a body-wide disorder. Parasym Plus Eyes™ supports systemic and ocular health neurologically and simultaneously, by boosting both lacrimal and vagus nerve function.

The lacrimal nerves control tear production, while the vagus nerve controls inflammation; both release the neurotransmitter acetylcholine when properly triggered. Unlike any other available drug or supplement, Parasym Plus Eyes™ uniquely supports acetylcholine, triggering normal tear production while controlling inflammation.

"Aging, nerve damage, and inflammation all negatively affect the release of acetylcholine and ultimately result in dry eyes as well as systemic symptoms such as brain fog and sluggish digestion," said inventor Diana Driscoll, OD. "Parasym Plus Eyes™ is patented to work around all of these issues by directly affecting the receptors—it does not depend upon functioning nerves." Dr. Driscoll is the owner and founder of TJ Nutrition and President of Genetic Disease Investigators. "Patients often display subtle signs of acetylcholine problems that they may attribute to being stressed, having a poor diet, or just getting older. By supporting this neurotransmitter, not only do the dry eyes improve, so does the patient's overall wellness."

Unlike prescription dry eye pharmaceuticals that are delivered as eye drops or a nasal spray multiple times a day, Parasym Plus Eyes™ is an easy-to-use oral supplement dosed at 2 capsules once a day. It supports the parasympathetic nervous system – plus – it crosses the blood-brain barrier to support acetylcholine for superior cognition.

"Reducing inflammation is a foundational aspect of managing dry eye in our patients," said Cynthia Matossian, MD, Founder & Medical Director, Matossian Eye Associates, an affiliate of Prism Vision Group with offices in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. "Parasym Plus Eyes™ is a unique nutritional supplement that, by leveraging acetylcholine, works to improve tear production through two mechanisms: both the lacrimal and the vagus nerve pathways. I am excited to recommend this novel formulation to my patients."

About TJ Nutrition®

TJ Nutrition® is at the forefront of unique, patented supplements based on the research of Dr. Diana Driscoll and Genetic Disease Investigators. Initially focused on the autonomic nervous system, TJ Nutrition has expanded into systemic inflammation, chronic dry eye, and connective tissue disorders. For more information, visit TJ Nutrition® at www.vagusnervesupport.com and www.DrDianaDriscoll.com.

