Two Sigma and eVestment to Provide Enhanced Investment Data through Venn eVestment's institutional data and market intelligence will be available through Venn, Two Sigma's portfolio analytics platform

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Sigma, through its portfolio analytics platform Venn® , and eVestment, a Nasdaq company and a global leader in institutional investment data and analytics , today announced a strategic alliance under which eVestment data will be integrated into the Venn platform. The new alliance significantly enhances the scope of investment data available through Venn, and will allow clients of both eVestment and Venn to complete more of their analysis via one technology platform.

Leading institutional investors rely on Venn to quickly perform sophisticated analysis and better understand sources of risk across multiple asset classes. These investors also turn to eVestment as a trusted source for investment manager data spanning public and private markets. By integrating eVestment data into Venn, investment teams can uncover more robust insights to help drive decisions around investment evaluation, and portfolio construction and optimization.

"At Two Sigma, we continually look for ways to better serve our Venn clients with enhanced data integrations to make the tool more powerful for investors," said Carter Lyons, Chief Business Officer at Two Sigma. "Driven by strong client demand, we are thrilled to provide eVestment access through Venn to improve workflows and add greater transparency to the investment process."

"We're excited to serve as strategic data partner to Two Sigma's Venn to help power and expand the level of sophisticated investment data available to our mutual asset allocator clients," said Lisa Terwilliger, Head of Strategic Partnerships at eVestment. "Nearly 1,000 institutional asset owners and intermediaries worldwide already rely on eVestment and Nasdaq Asset Owner Solutions as the backbone of their manager research and portfolio analytics. By integrating eVestment data into Venn, we can more effectively help our joint clients make data-driven decisions, deploy resources more productively, and ultimately realize better outcomes."

About Venn®

Venn is Two Sigma's portfolio analytics platform used by asset owners, asset managers, and advisors. Venn applies Two Sigma's expertise in research, data science, and technology to modernize the analytics experience for institutional investors, helping them embrace a quantitative approach to multi-asset portfolio risk and investment decision making. The tools available in Venn help investors perform factor-based risk analysis to inform manager due diligence, investment evaluation, and portfolio construction.

Two Sigma Investor Solutions, LP operates Venn – see here for important disclaimers and disclosures. Venn is for institutional investors only. Please see venn.twosigma.com for additional information.

About Two Sigma

Two Sigma is a financial sciences company, combining rigorous inquiry, data analysis, and invention to solve the toughest challenges in investment management, insurance, securities, private equity, and venture capital. Founded in 2001 by David Siegel and John Overdeck, Two Sigma employs over 1600 creative minds, and has offices in New York, Houston, Portland, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai. For more Information visit twosigma.com

About eVestment

eVestment, part of Nasdaq, provides institutional investment data, analytics and market intelligence covering public and private markets. Asset managers and general partners reach the institutional marketplace through our platform, while institutional investors and consultants rely on eVestment for manager due diligence, selection and monitoring. eVestment brings transparency and efficiency to the global institutional market, equipping managers, investors and consultants to make data-driven decisions, deploy their resources more productively and ultimately realize better outcomes.

