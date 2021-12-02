Oracle Sets the Date for its Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Announcement

Earnings Results to be released on December 9, 2021, After the Close of the Market
AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Corporation today announced that its second quarter fiscal year 2022 results will be released on Thursday, December 9th, after the close of the market.  Oracle will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:00 p.m. Central Time to discuss the financial results.  The live webcast will be available on the Oracle Investor Relations website at www.oracle.com/investor.

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

