Modern Health Announces Global Inclusion Council To Deliver Effective, Sustainable, Culturally-Centered Care Globally

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Health , a leading workplace mental health platform, today announces the launch of its Global Inclusion Council, a collection of licensed therapists and certified coaches from different countries to share knowledge and insights to ensure that mental health care is centered in diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging for the workplace.

The first phase of Modern Health's Global Inclusion Council consists of qualified providers from 9 countries - Australia, Canada, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Pakistan, and the United Kingdom. Not only is each provider from a different country, but council members also represent multiple social identities and dimensions of diversity including gender, race, ethnicity, language, disability, and sexual orientation. These providers have been meeting on a monthly basis to review each aspect of the Modern Health platform and member experience, offer insights on cultural nuances, feedback on local trends around mental health, and guidance on localized content, services, and products for specific communities served by Modern Health. Each provider went through a competitive application process meeting various requirements including a regionally appropriate set of qualifications, at least two years of experience in the jurisdiction they are representing, and at least one social identity from a marginalized background.

"As we continue to scale and provide mental health support for employees across the globe, I believe it is vitally important to ensure we are tailoring our offerings to each local community, providing country-specific support, and culturally centered care," said Dr. Jessica Jackson, Global Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Care Lead at Modern Health. "Phase one of our Global Inclusion Council focuses on 9 countries in regions of the world where there is a large contingent of Modern Health members and in 2022 we plan to increase this to 26 countries."

The global economic and social upheaval over the last 18 months has merely exacerbated existing disparities around mental health. This has grave implications, as the communities bearing the heaviest mental health burdens are the communities that face the steepest barriers to accessing equitable and culturally-centered mental health support. Employers across the world are emphasizing their commitment to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging and McKinsey research has found that organizations in the top quartile for workforce diversity are 33% more likely to financially outperform their less diverse competition. Every employer should see equitable, accessible, inclusive, and culturally-centered mental health as both an ethical imperative and a strategic priority.

"The need for accessible, culturally affirming mental health support services has never been more acute," adds Jackson. "If we don't provide mental health support that is relevant, country-specific, and centered around diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging, then we are not going to see the engagement that is necessary to make a meaningful difference in people's well-being. We must address the long-standing mental health care gaps and disparities to tackle the mental health pandemic we are now witnessing head-on."

