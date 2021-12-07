Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau Launches 'Far from Ordinary' Content Collective

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau (BHCVB) announces the debut of its first-ever Content Collective – a group of creators with a broad range of interests who will develop 'far from ordinary' content showcasing the world-class destination in new and inspiring ways. The Content Collective is an extension of Far From Ordinary, an energetic campaign launched by BHCVB in August 2021 that celebrates the uniqueness of Beverly Hills with playful creative that nods to the City's evolving luxury audience.

(PRNewsfoto/Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau)

Comprising a talented group of content creators across social media platforms, the Content Collective will produce original videos and films that give a fresh perspective of what Beverly Hills has to offer through four distinct lenses: wellness, fashion, art and cuisine. Each short film uncovers hidden gems and experiences in Beverly Hills, as well as some of the destination's most sought-after landmarks. The first series features design blogger William Taylor-Willis and debuts on December 7 on Facebook (@VisitBeverlyHills) in conjunction with similar content created for Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.

"The Beverly Hills experience goes beyond shopping on Rodeo Drive," said Julie Wagner, CEO of BHCVB. "Through our new 'Far from Ordinary' Content Collective, we invite a community of domestic and international visitors to experience Beverly Hills in ways that challenge traditional perceptions of wellbeing, fashion, art and fine dining. The collective also introduces the City to an emerging younger demographic looking for a unique city experience, taking us beyond the ordinary expectations and perspectives of Beverly Hills."

William, also known as @brightbazaar on Instagram, built an aspirational profile around his passion for artistic design and interiors. As someone who is not afraid of color, Will brings a bold and playful tone to the Content Collective with an engaging three-part series. Will's journey starts by selecting outfits for various adventures that await him in Beverly Hills, followed by his arrival experience at the newly renovated Maybourne Beverly Hills, and a final video showcasing all the City has to offer from beautiful gardens and public art to shopping and dinner al fresco.

Earlier this year, BHCVB collaborated with Monocle and Condé Nast Traveller UK to create film content that gives a different view of the City through the eyes of talented creators. As part of its ongoing mission to appeal to an evolving luxury audience, the Content Collective underscores the destination's relevance among a new generation of consumers who increasingly value rich cultural experiences in the destinations that they visit.

For over 100 years, Beverly Hills has enticed millions of global travelers to its iconic hotels, shops, restaurants, and cultural attractions. Today, those looking to explore an incredible destination are entering a new era of high-end consumerism with a focus on digital connections and environmentally and morally conscious choices. As a leading luxury destination, Beverly Hills continues to take innovative approaches to embrace this next generation of luxury consumers by sharing content and experiences that resonate.

Media Contact

LoveBeverlyHills@quinn.pr

About Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills, a premier travel destination, is centrally located in greater Los Angeles with beautiful weather year-round, five-star hotel accommodations, superb dining from some of the biggest culinary names in the world, and unrivalled shopping. The City is also known worldwide for its grand mansions, multitude of art and architecture, spas and salons, and exceptional walkability. Learn more at LoveBeverlyHills.com or on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and Pinterest.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau