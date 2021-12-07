VRAI Introduces World-First Solitaire Cross

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VRAI LLC today introduced an iconic innovation in jewelry: a nearly inch-tall cross that is one single crystal of VRAI created diamond.

VRAI Solitaire Cross

One of the most iconic pieces of jewelry created and in effect the world's first "solitaire cross", the VRAI Solitaire Cross is a pinnacle of craftsmanship and a culmination of breakthroughs in man-made diamond growth as well as diamond cutting & polishing techniques, each for years in the works.

Made by cutting and polishing the brilliant shape of a cross from a large single crystal of diamond instead of stitching together multiple small diamonds to simulate the appearance of a cross, the VRAI Solitaire Cross is also the most transparent cross ever created.

The diamond was sustainably grown by Diamond Foundry in Washington State using renewable energy with zero emissions, then cut in San Francisco, California and polished in VRAI's workshop in Xian, China. The carat weight of the cross is approximately 5ct cut out of a 30-carat rough diamond.

Blessed by His Holiness Pope Francis on Thanksgiving Day 2021, the first three crosses ever created are now being auctioned for charity at www.vrai.com/cross

Proceeds from the auction will go to Scholas Occurrentes, an international organization present in 190 countries on five continents through an extensive educational network created by His Holiness Pope Francis. Scholas' mission is to bring young people together from diverse backgrounds in an educational experience that generates understanding across the globe. Open to all faiths and none, Scholas is independently funded.

About VRAI LLC:

VRAI is a modern fine jewelry brand focused on being true to the future.

Showcasing the beauty and possibilities of sustainably created diamonds, VRAI cuts and polishes its own diamonds exclusively from rough diamond sustainably grown by Diamond Foundry, the world's first zero-emission diamond producer.

A digital-first direct-to-consumer brand, VRAI has recently opened retail showrooms in Los Angeles on Melrose Place, in San Francisco in Hayes Valley, and five showrooms in China. For more information, please visit www.VRAI.com.

