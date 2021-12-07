WD-40 Company Announces Virtual 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC), a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world, announced today that in order to prioritize the health and well-being of meeting participants, its 2021 annual meeting of stockholders will be held in a virtual format only. An in-person meeting will not be held this year.

The virtual annual meeting of stockholders will take place on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. PST. At the meeting, management will provide a general update on the business. Forward-looking and material information may be discussed during this live event.

The virtual meeting can be accessed at https://meetnow.global/MW5G65Q. Anyone may enter the meeting as a guest in listen-only mode, but only stockholders of WD-40 Company as of the close of business on October 18, 2021 are entitled to vote or ask questions at the virtual meeting. For more information on how stockholders can participate, including information about how to vote and submit questions pertinent to the meeting, please see WD-40 Company's proxy materials which can be viewed or downloaded here: http://www.edocumentview.com/WDFC. Stockholders who have already voted or do not wish to ask questions may enter the meeting as a guest in listen-only mode.

After the conclusion of the virtual event a webcast will be archived and available on WD-40 Company's website at http://investor.wd40company.com for a one-year period.

WD-40 Company is a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. The Company owns a wide range of trusted maintenance, homecare, and cleaning products under the following well-known brands: WD-40®, 3-IN-ONE®, GT85®, X-14®, 2000 Flushes®, Carpet Fresh®, no vac®, Spot Shot®, 1001®, Lava® and Solvol®.

Headquartered in San Diego, WD-40 Company recorded net sales of $488.1 million in fiscal year 2021 and its products are currently available in more than 176 countries and territories worldwide. WD-40 Company is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select market under the ticker symbol "WDFC." For additional information about WD-40 Company please visit http://www.wd40company.com .

