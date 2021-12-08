Adam L. Rothenberg Named Civil Certification Committee Chair for NJ Supreme Court Board on Attorney Certification

Adam L. Rothenberg, Partner at the New Jersey law firm of Levinson Axelrod, P.A., has been appointed Chair of the Civil Certification Committee for the New Jersey Supreme Court Board on Attorney Certification.

EDISON, N.J., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Adam L. Rothenberg has been appointed as a Committee Chair for the New Jersey Supreme Court Board on Attorney Certification.

Rothenberg was formally appointed as Chairperson for the Board's Civil Certification Committee by Supreme Court of New Jersey Chief Justice Stuart Rabner in October. He will serve in that post through 2022 while also continuing to serve as a member of the Board.

Overseeing New Jersey's Attorney Civil Certification Process

Established by the New Jersey Supreme Court in 1980, the Board on Attorney Certification is responsible for administering the Court's attorney certification program, which designates lawyers statewide as "Certified Attorneys" if they demonstrate sufficient levels of experience, education, knowledge, and skill in a one of five areas of law.

As a Chairperson for the Board, Adam will lead the Civil Certification Committee in vetting applicants seeking certification as a Civil Trial Specialist, a distinction Rothenberg himself has held for over 15 years. Rothenberg and the committee will also create and grade exams administered by the Board as part of the certification process and will ultimately determine which attorneys become certified.

Because the Board on Attorney Certification plays a crucial role in protecting legal consumers from false advertising and ensuring they have access to attorneys with a recognized level of skill and competency, serving as a Committee Chair is a considerable honor. Rothenberg's appointment speaks not only to his passion for helping residents across New Jersey in need of civil legal representation, but also to his own skill and expertise as a Civil Trial Specialist held in high regard by his peers.

Adam L. Rothenberg is a NJ Supreme Court Certified Civil Trial Specialist with years of experience representing clients in matters of medical malpractice, nursing home abuse, product liability, and serious personal injury. As a Partner at Levinson Axelrod, P.A., a statewide personal injury and workers' compensation practice, Rothenberg had helped the firm recover millions in compensation for victims and families. More information can be found at: www.njlawyers.com.

