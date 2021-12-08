Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Ginger Thompson as Director of Sales & Marketing of the Home2 Suites El Reno Oklahoma

COVINGTON, Ky., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced today that Ginger Thompson has been appointed the Director of Sales and Marketing of the Home2 Suites El Reno Oklahoma. Ms. Thompson brings over 25 years of hospitality experience to her new role as Director of Sales and Marketing having previously served as the Convention Sales Manager for the Oklahoma City Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Newly appointed Director of Sales and Marketing, Ginger Thompson

A performance oriented sales leader with proven expertise in account management, Ms. Thompson built her career with multiple brands in key markets. In addition to the Oklahoma City Convention and Visitors Bureau she has served in various leadership roles at the following: Embassy Suites Country Club Plaza, Hilton Kansas, Renaissance Waterford and BancFirst. Ms. Thompson is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in hotel and restaurant administration.

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 60 properties with nearly 6,000 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

