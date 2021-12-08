LAKE WALES, Fla., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunlight Resorts has received the prestigious LUXlife Travel & Tourism 2022 Award for "Best Holiday RV Resort – Florida" for the second year in a row. This prestigious award recognizes Sunlight Resorts property, Resort at Canopy Oaks Luxury RV Resort, for excellence in service, an elevated suite of amenities, and a commitment to the industry. For those interested in experiencing the excellence of the property, bookings made now through December 30, for two or more nights in any RV site type or cottage, will receive 25 percent off their stay taking place through December 30.

Island Tiki Bar at Resort at Canopy Oaks

Sunlight Resorts Presented with LUXlife Travel & Tourism 2022 Award

With a 238,000 circulation with 2 million page views in the past 12 months, LUXlife is a leading tourism publication providing readers with regular news and updates on all elements of luxury lifestyle. Now for six years, LUXlife showcases the most dynamic, dedicated and driven hospitality companies considered paragons in their industry through these awards.

"The Resorts at Canopy Oaks is our flagship resort having opened a year ago, developed with new design concepts and consumer-inspired five-star amenities to offer an exceptional luxury RV resort experience," said Tristan Farrell, President of Sunlight Resorts. "We are honored to be recognized with this distinguished award once again, and look forward to continuing to provide a unique experience to new visitors and returning visitors alike."

The Resort at Canopy Oaks in Lake Wales is a premier RV resort on the East Coast situated on 435-acres in the heart of central Florida, featuring over 200-acres of green space that encapsulates the mother-nature feel with a Florida vibe. With an aesthetic blend of spaces and cottages there are 400 plus meticulously over-sized concrete pad RV sites offering full hookups and 50amp service, surrounded by premium landscaping. The 14 two-story spacious cottages can accommodate up to six people.

The resort boasts top-rated modern amenities, special events and activities, and a unique portfolio of offerings that include a convenience store, pizza and sandwich shop, spa, hair and nail salon, coffee and ice cream shop, an arts and crafts center, a business center, and most notably a distinctive full-service Tiki Bar. In addition, the expansive state-of-the-art clubhouse features a banquet kitchen, a first-class swimming pool with a rock waterfall hot tub, a fitness center, game room, mail room, showers, and laundry room – along with two additional separate bath and laundry facilities. There are also two regulation shuffleboard courts, two regulation bocce ball courts, and eight tournament style pickleball courts. The resort is also pet friendly and offers an outdoor exercise area for dogs.

Those making reservations can receive the 25 percent discount by entering the promo code

SUNNYHOLIDAY at https://www.sunlight-resorts.com/resorts/resort-at-canopy-oaks/. For more information about Sunlight Resorts visit www.sunlight-resorts.com, and follow Sunlight Resorts on social media to stay up to date with current activities, new park progress, and special events, at Facebook.com/sunlight-resorts and on Instagram at @sunlight.resorts.

About Sunlight Resorts

As a new RV resort developer with 30 years of real estate development experience in the housing market, Sunlight Resorts properties are designed with consumer-inspired input, representing the next evolution of the RV construction industry to deliver upon the desires of the discerning RV traveler or owner. The Sunlight Resorts team toured RV properties across the country and solicited consumer desires, bringing fresh and luxurious forward-thinking design concepts to deliver exceptional signature resort experiences.

Sunlight Resorts will open a second destination RV resort property in 2022 in Ocala, Florida, Champions Run, which will offer luxurious accommodations and amenities as found at Canopy Oaks, including the real estate developer's signature Tiki Bar.

