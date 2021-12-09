Ugo de Carolis appointed new CEO and Executive Chairman at MSX International

DETROIT, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MSX International (MSX), a leading, global provider of technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) services to vehicle manufacturers, today announced that its board of directors has appointed Ugo de Carolis as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Ugo de Carolis succeeds former CEO Patrick Katenkamp, who has left the company to pursue an exciting entrepreneurial opportunity.

De Carolis, an Italian-born mechanical engineer, brings more than two decades of leadership experience from different industries, including transportation, automotive, infrastructure and capital goods, with a proven track record across leading organizations in Italy and abroad. Amongst his most recent roles, de Carolis was the CEO of Aeroporti di Roma (Rome Airports), including Fiumicino and Ciampino Airports. During his four-year tenure, De Carolis' focus on achieving operational excellence through digital transformation and infrastructure development was recognized when Fiumicino Airport was awarded 'Best European Hub' by Airport Council International's Quality Measure (ASQ) for three consecutive years. De Carolis also served as the CEO of Telepass which provides and manages electronic highway tolling systems. In his seven years in the role, he led its digital transformation from a tolling company into a provider of multiple mobility opportunities with the design and launch of new payment services – from street parking to congestion charges - across Europe.

He has held executive positions at other organizations such as Case New Holland (CNH), Leasys S.p.A, General Electric (GE) Capital Services, and Procter & Gamble. De Carolis holds a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Sapienza, Rome.

"We are excited to announce the appointment of Ugo De Carolis as CEO and Executive Chairman at MSX International. Ugo is a visionary and an established business leader with proven leadership capabilities and a focus for innovation. His successful operational track record across different sectors, along with his deep expertise in digital transformation, business process re-engineering and automotive background are strong assets for our company and our valued customers. We are confident that Ugo, together with the rest of the leadership team, will ensure the strong execution of MSX's strategy and drive forward the company's transformation journey. The board would also like to thank former CEO Patrick Katenkamp for his leadership and dedication over the last three and a half years. We wish him the best in his future endeavors," said Fred Minturn, Chairman, MSX International Group of Companies.

In his role as CEO, De Carolis' priority will be to ensure that MSX continues to build on its leading position in the automotive industry and further accelerate the company's growth during these transformative times. Commenting on the appointment, Ugo de Carolis said, "I am delighted and honored to be joining MSX and to serve as new CEO and Executive Chairman of a leading company in its area. Together with our global team we will focus on seizing new growth opportunities and accelerating the execution of our strategy, which includes providing our clients with a unique set of business solutions that will help them to engage with new business models and further succeed in a fast-changing automotive environment."

About MSX International

MSX, acquired by Bain Capital Private Equity in 2017, is a leading provider of technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) services to OEMs in more than 80 countries. MSX's deep automotive industry expertise, combined with advanced data analytics and custom software solutions, improve the performance of automotive dealership networks by increasing revenue, reducing costs and enhancing customer satisfaction. The company's broad BPO services suite supports OEMs across Warranty and Technical, Parts and Service, Channel Management, Customer Engagement, and Fleet and Mobility. MSX employs more than 4,000 team members worldwide.

