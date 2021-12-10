MANASSAS, Va., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard A. Viguerie, conservative direct marketing pioneer, chairman of ConservativeHQ and of his 75-person marketing firm, that last year sent 139 million postal letters and billions of emails on behalf of conservative and traditional values clients and causes, today released the following statement in response to revelations that Catholic University displayed two works of art depicting George Floyd as Jesus Christ.

CU displays prints of "Mama," depicting George Floyd as Jesus Christ . Are any Catholics running Catholic University ?

"The news that Catholic University displayed not just one but two copies of artist Kelly Latimore's painting 'Mama,' depicting George Floyd as Jesus Christ makes me, and millions of other Catholics, wonder if there are any Catholics running Catholic University," said Mr. Viguerie.

To answer that question, we have posted a new column "Are There Any Catholics Running Catholic University?" on ConservativeHQ.com.

"When priests, bishops, and Catholic leaders look out over the nave of their churches during Sunday Mass and wonder at the ever-shrinking attendance, they have only their actions that deviate from Catholic biblical teachings, such as George Floyd as Jesus Christ, to blame," concluded Mr. Viguerie.

Background: The painting "Mama" emulates one of the great treasures of Catholic iconography, the renowned "Pieta," a statue carved by Italian sculptor Michelangelo in 1499 depicting Jesus Christ's mother, Mary, holding him in her arms after his crucifixion.

To read Mr. Viguerie's column "Are There Any Catholics Running Catholic University?" and read his petition to church leaders, go to ConservativeHQ.com.

For questions, contact Meredith Cole at 703-392-7676.

About Richard Viguerie: Called the "Funding Father of the conservative movement," Mr. Viguerie transformed American politics in the 1960s and '70s by pioneering the use of direct mail as a means for conservatives to bypass the mainstream media. He serves as the chairman of www.ConservativeHQ.com. A cradle Catholic and a Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus, Mr. Viguerie is active in his local parish. He and his wife of 60 years live in Northern Virginia.

Contact:

Meredith Cole

(703) 392-7676

9625 Surveyor Ct.

Manassas, VA 20110

View original content:

SOURCE ConservativeHQ