Elkay Manufacturing Wins Better Business Bureau of Chicago Torch Award for Ethics

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elkay Manufacturing, America's No. 1 selling kitchen sink company and a global leader in designing and building branded retail environments and commercial systems through Elkay Interior Systems (EIS), has been presented the Torch Award for Ethics by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Chicago and Northern Illinois.

Given to just nine businesses in the Chicago metro area in 2021, the Torch Award spotlights companies that exemplify marketplace trust and excellence.

"The Torch Award is the most prestigious award the BBB can present to a business," said Steve J. Bernas, president & CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving Chicago and Northern Illinois. "Torch Award winners demonstrate the highest ethical standards and trust with customers, business partners, shareholders, and the communities in which they do business. Being a recipient of this award indicates the company not only believes in the high standards promoted by the BBB but consistently demonstrates and integrates them into daily business practices."

"We are so honored to receive a Torch Award," said Elkay President and CEO Ric Phillips. "Elkay has pride in how our business ethics and values guide everything we do, and it is humbling to be recognized publicly for doing business as we always have. Without our people's commitment to our ethics and values, receiving this award would not have been possible. Thank you to the Better Business Bureau of Chicago for providing us with the guidance and resources we need to deliver the best possible customer experience."

Family-owned since 1920, Elkay has been manufacturing innovative products and delivering exceptional customer care for over a century. In addition to world-class stainless steel and quartz sinks, Elkay expanded its commercial offerings more than four decades ago and today delivers faucets, water coolers, drinking fountains, Smartwell Water Delivery Systems, and the award-winning ezH2O bottle filling stations. EIS is also an expansion of Elkay's products and services and is now a global leader in designing and producing stainless-steel products for branded retail environments and commercial systems for leading international brands in the retail, hospitality, restaurant, and education markets. Across the business, management practices are based on a core set of values, including "Our Strength is in our People," "Making a Profit is an Honorable Endeavor," and "Our Word is Our Bond," and are reinforced by Elkay's mission to bring water to life so water can give life to families, everywhere we live, work and play.

