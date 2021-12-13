For 10th Consecutive Year, Hamilton Lane named to Pensions & Investments' "Best Places to Work in Money Management"

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading private markets investment management firm Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) today was named a "Best Place to Work in Money Management" by Pensions & Investments for the 10th year in a row.

www.hamiltonlane.com

Hamilton Lane is one of only five firms to have been awarded this title for 10 straight years since Pensions & Investments first began publishing the rankings in 2012. Additionally, the firm was recognized as a "Best Place to Work in PA" for 2021, also appearing on the list for the 10th consecutive year.

CEO Mario Giannini commented: "I have the privilege of serving as CEO of this company, and so each day I observe the selfless acts, camaraderie and enduring dedication to clients and partners that make Hamilton Lane so outstanding. But for our people and culture to be recognized from the outside by Pensions & Investments for the 10th consecutive year, is incredibly fulfilling. This year in particular was especially meaningful, as we celebrated our 30th anniversary. I take pride in the team we have built here at Hamilton Lane, and I am pleased that our employees share that same pride in working here. While we weathered through another year of the global pandemic, our employees' grit, tenacity, optimism and good humor were key to Hamilton Lane's continued growth."

Presented by Pensions & Investments, the annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry. Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

In addition, Hamilton Lane was also recently named to Inc. magazine's first annual Best-Led Companies list – a select, data-driven list of the strongest public and private U.S. firms that Inc. deems to have successful track records and with leadership teams that spur solid performance, create value, penetrate markets and engage with customers.

Hamilton Lane is based on a culture of teamwork, collaboration and opportunities for employee development and personal growth. Since the onset of the pandemic, the firm nimbly pivoted to a fully-remote environment and has since made a number of adjustments to its physical workspace and long-term approach to hybrid work, including revising manager expectations and bolstering mental wellness and time off programs in recognition and support of employees' dedication despite a challenging environment.

"In the decade since Hamilton Lane was first named to the Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work list, the firm has experienced meaningful growth across products, channels and geographies," said Kristin Williamson, Head of Marketing & Communications at Hamilton Lane. "What has remained consistent throughout is our commitment to fostering our culture and ensuring all employees uphold our firm's mission and values. That hasn't happened without challenges, especially given the environment the past two years, and is worth celebrating."

The firm's award-winning culture is supported by competitive benefit and compensation plans, avenues to positively impact the communities in which we work, and opportunities to engage with coworkers around the world. To learn more, visit www.hamiltonlane.com.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is a leading private markets investment management firm providing innovative solutions to sophisticated investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for 30 years, the firm currently employs more than 500 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has $805 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of $96 billion in discretionary assets and $709 billion in advisory assets, as of September 30, 2021. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hamilton-lane/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hamilton Lane