Bitdefender Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement to SEC for Proposed U.S. Listing

BUCHAREST, Romania and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitdefender Holding B.V., a global cybersecurity leader, today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form F-1 to the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC") for the proposed initial public offering of its securities in the United States. The timing, size and price range for the proposed offering have yet to be determined. The initial public offering is subject to SEC and other regulatory review processes, as well as market and other conditions.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

Contacts

Sarah Schulz

Vice President, Global Communications, Bitdefender

sschulz@bitdefender.com

Chris Mammone

Blueshirt IR for Bitdefender

cmammone@blueshirtgroup.com

View original content:

SOURCE Bitdefender