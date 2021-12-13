Bright Scholar Adjourns Extraordinary General Meeting Until Further Notice

FOSHAN, China, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited ("Bright Scholar" or the "Company") (NYSE: BEDU), a global premier education service company, today announced that it has adjourned the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held on December 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., Beijing Time (GMT+8) until further notice.

Bright Scholar is a global premier education service company, which primarily provides quality international education to global students and equip them with the critical academic foundation and skillsets necessary to succeed in the pursuit of higher education. Bright Scholar also complements its international offerings with Chinese government-mandated curriculum for students who wish to maintain the option of pursuing higher education in China.

