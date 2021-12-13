CIBC announces CIBC Atlas Clean Energy Select Index (CACEX)

DENVER, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - CIBC today announced that the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy Select Index (TSX: CACEX) ("the Index"), a Canadian-based, adjusted market cap weighted index designed to provide exposure to a diverse set of companies in the clean energy sector, launched on November 1, 2021.

At launch, constituents included in the Index were as follows:

Tesla Inc. (Ticker: TSLA)

Plug Power Inc. (Ticker: PLUG)

Enphase Energy Inc. (Ticker: ENPH)

NextEra Energy Partners LP (Ticker: NEP)

First Solar Inc. (Ticker: FSLR)

Sunrun Inc. (Ticker: RUN)

Northland Power Inc. (Ticker: NPI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure (Ticker: HASI)

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (Ticker: BEP-U)

Ormat Technologies Inc. (Ticker: ORA)

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (Ticker: CHPT)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (Ticker: BLDP)

Clearway Energy Inc. (Ticker: CWEN)

Itron Inc. (Ticker: ITRI)

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (Ticker: SHLS)

Boralex Inc. (Ticker: BLX)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (Ticker: NOVA)

Stem Inc. (Ticker: STEM)

Ameresco Inc. (Ticker: AMRC)

Array Technologies Inc. (Ticker: ARRY)

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (Ticker: REGI)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (Ticker: INE)

SunPower Corp. (Ticker: SPWR)

Green Plains Inc. (Ticker: GPRE)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (Ticker: RNW)

The Lion Electric Co. (Ticker: LEV)

Blink Charging Co. (Ticker: BLNK)

TPI Composites Inc. (Ticker: TPIC)

Workhorse Group Inc. (Ticker: WKHS)

XL Fleet Corp. (Ticker: XL)

Aemetis Inc. (Ticker: AMTX)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives I (Ticker: IEA)

Romeo Power Inc. (Ticker: RMO)

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (Ticker: EOSE)

American Superconductor Corp. (Ticker: AMSC)

Arcimoto Inc. (Ticker: FUV)

Lightning eMotors Inc. (Ticker: ZEV)

Beam Global (Ticker: BEEM)

The Index will rebalance following the close of business on December 17, 2021, which will result in the subsequent changes:

Constituents to be added:

EVgo, Inc. (Ticker: EVGO)

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (Ticker: MVST)

Proterra, Inc. (Ticker: PTRA)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (Ticker: LICY)

Hyzon Motors Inc. (Ticker: HYZN)

Volta, Inc. (Ticker: VLTA)

Constituents to be removed:

Beam Global (Ticker: BEEM)

Constituent additions to and deletions from the Index do not reflect an opinion by CIBC US Private Wealth Management on the investment merits of the respective securities. For further information, please contact CIBC US Private Wealth Management at 720.221.5000.

