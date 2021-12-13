HealthTrackRx Retains FDA Emergency Use Authorization for COVID-19 Testing

DENTON, Texas, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTrackRx, the leading polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing lab, today confirmed that it has retained Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) to perform the Molecular Laboratory Developed (LDT) COVID-19 Authorized Test. The lab is one of only 27 labs nationwide permitted to use the LDT COVID-19 Test under the FDA EUA.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, HealthTrackRx has made significant strides to make testing more accurate and accessible. We know that testing is a critical tool for combating COVID-19, and we will continue to provide our clients with fast, accurate testing under the EUA," said Martin Price, Executive Chairman of HealthTrackRx.

EUA authority is exercised by the FDA to protect public health and safety against COVID-19 by facilitating the availability and use of "medical countermeasures" (MCMs). HealthTrackRx real-time PCR COVID-19 test is one of the best methods of accurately detecting pathogens on the molecular level. The technology offers considerably faster results when compared to culture testing. Providers receive COVID-19 test results in 24 hours or less.

About HealthTrackRx

HealthTrackRx is the nation's leading PCR-based infectious disease laboratory, delivering industry-leading testing turnaround times to clinicians nationwide. For more than 20 years, the company has mobilized accurate clinical decisions through advances in pathogen testing, antimicrobial stewardship, and value-based care programs. HealthTrackRx is among a limited number of labs in the U.S. granted FDA Emergency Use Authorization for Molecular Laboratory Developed (LDT) COVID-19 Authorized Test. For more information, visit HealthTrackRx at healthtrackrx.com and LinkedIn.

View original content:

SOURCE HealthTrackRx, Inc.