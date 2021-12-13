IDC MarketScape Names ServiceMax a Leader in Manufacturing Field Service Management for Second Time

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMax, Inc., a leader in asset-centric field service management, today announced it has been named a Leader for the second time in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Manufacturing Field Service Management Applications 2021-2022 Vendor Assessment, December 2021. The company was also positioned as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Manufacturing Service Parts Management 2021-2022 Vendor Assessment, Doc # US46742821, December 2021.

ServiceMax believes this placement is based on the strength of its field service management platform in multiple areas, including its unique asset-centric approach to service execution and its continued product innovation.

According to the IDC MarketScape, "The ServiceMax product is built to manage complex, asset-centric environments and has helped manufacturers enhance the field service experience for clients. ServiceMax continues to innovate the offering to ensure engagement and customer-first enhancements while also extending its partner ecosystem to deliver industry-specific value."1 The report is part of a series of four service-focused IDC MarketScapes for Manufacturing being published by IDC in December 2021 and January 2022.

"The world has changed, and how we service critical assets has changed with it. Manufacturers and their end customers alike want to maximize their asset performance and create truly exceptional technician and customer experiences," said Amit Jain, Chief Product Officer, ServiceMax. "We're incredibly proud of our recognition from the IDC MarketScape and believe it validates the depth of our portfolio and the innovations we're dedicated to making in field service management."

Aly Pinder, Program Director, Service Innovation & Connected Products, IDC said, "Complex field service environments demand robust offerings that can meet the needs of dynamic data flows, coordinated crews, and real-time, on-demand insights from the field to the support team. The role of field service applications has transcended a scheduling or dispatch tool to require a depth of capabilities that can empower predictive, prescriptive, and proactive service outcomes."

ServiceMax's field service management platform delivers complete visibility into assets in the field so companies can maximize asset performance and shift to outcome-based business strategies that propel their business forward in an age where service is a leading differentiator.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About ServiceMax

ServiceMax's mission is to help customers keep the world running with asset-centric field service management software. As a recognized leader in this space, ServiceMax's mobile apps and cloud-based software provide a complete view of assets to field service teams. By optimizing field service operations, customers across all industries can better manage the complexities of service, support faster growth, and run more profitable, outcome-centric businesses. For more information, visit: www.servicemax.com .

