National Park Foundation Releases 2021 Gift Guide From The Newest Member Of The Family To The Most Adventurous Person You Know, Support National Parks Through The Joy Of Holiday Gift Giving

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With holiday shopping in full swing, the National Park Foundation (NPF) is excited to share its 2021 gift guide, featuring ideas that will bring joy to your loved ones and support national parks at the same time.

A few of the items in the National Park Foundation's 2021 Gift Guide. Image collage by the National Park Foundation[Image description: a children's book called Journey Around Our National Parks, an I Heart Parks baby onesie, a L.L.Bean long-sleeve shirt featuring the words Find Your Park, a Joovy national park-inspired walker and accompanying board book about a Sonoran pronghorn and a Sonoran pronghorn plush toy.

FOR THE LITTLE ONE

Baby loves parks too! The I Heart Parks adorable onesie would be the perfect gift for the newest member of the family + future park goer.

Applewood Books has a fresh pick that's perfect for learning during bedtime. Journey Around Our National Parks is a children's book that tells the story of the preservation and conservation of our nation's parks and protected sites. Author Martha Day Zschock beautifully illustrates this narrative in a fun and interactive way.

It's never too early to start teaching kids to love animals and the outdoors. Shop the national park highchair, walker, tricycle, and gift sets by Joovy, featuring endangered animals that live in our national parks.

With L.L.Bean, the whole fam can represent their favorite parks! Twenty percent of the purchase price of L.L.Bean's limited-edition National Park Collection will be donated to the National Park Foundation.

FOR THE OUTDOORSY ONE

Kick off your shoes and relax wherever you are! The ENO National Park Foundation DoubleNest Hammock is light and compact, sets up fast, and has lots of room for two.

Winter Is Coming. Keep warm with the Find Your Park beanie.

Are we there yet?! Make sure folks are in the know for their next adventure with the Ultimate Road Trip Bundle. The bundle features an annual pass and three national park related travel books – with 20% of the retail price donated to NPF. Customers also have the option to add a donation to NPF at checkout.

Treat yourself, or someone else! The State Bicycle Co. x NPF collection is ready to equip you for your next cycling adventure with designs inspired by the national parks.

Subies assemble! The 2021 Share the Love Event is back just in time to fill out your own gift list. Subaru will donate $250 to the customer's choice of participating charities, including the National Park Foundation, for every new Subaru purchased or leased from November 18, 2021 , through January 3, 2022 .

Whether you're climbing the highest peak or corporate ladder, this limited edition North American Alpiner Quartz National Park Foundation edition exclusive timepiece is a top performer. Alpina is inspiring generations of national park enthusiasts by donating $100 to the National Park Foundation for every watch sold.

FOR THE HOMEBODY

Cozy up with one (or more!) wonderfully scented Paddywax candles, inspired by the parks – Acadia, Glacier, Grand Canyon, Great Smoky, Yellowstone, Yosemite, and Olympic.

Stargazers, you're up! Whether in a national park or their own backyard, Celestron's National Park Foundation telescope series can help folks put those early winter evenings to good use.

The champ is here...or will be after a family game night! The Op's classic and new board games with a national park twist can help folks explore the parks with family or friends from the comforts of home.

With over a dozen to choose from, Pendleton offers a vast selection of colorful and unique blankets, each representing a park and telling its story while keeping you warm and cozy during the winter months.

Sip on a warm beverage while reminiscing about your favorite park adventures with the NPF-branded Wonder Calls Campfire Mug.

Add some flair to your dominoes game with Park Project's Our National Parks Wildlife Wooden Dominoes Set. Purchases of this product support NPF's Open OutDoors for Kids program, which creates pathways for kids to enjoy and connect with nature through experiential learning.

DON'T FORGET THE STOCKING STUFFERS!

Small in size, big in impact! The Cape Clasp Tikos collection features eco-friendly jewelry, made from 100% recycled ocean plastic, that reminds us to "reduce, reuse, recycle" to help protect our parks and our planet.

Did you ever imagine you could help preserve and protect the national parks by brushing your teeth? The Tom's of Maine Peppermint Limited Edition toothpaste helps keep our parks sparkling for future generations. *

Have a coin collector on your holiday shopping list? GovMint has created a unique collection of historic and national park themed coins.

Show off your park pride and stand out with an awesome baseball hat from H3 Sportgear at Urban Outfitters.

A delight for the adventurers, an America the Beautiful Pass is your ticket to more than 2,000 federal recreation sites across the country, including all our national parks. REI donates 10% of the retail price of each pass purchased to NPF. Help your loved ones do something about all that wanderlust and support parks at the same time!

Remember all the things. The 2022 National Park Foundation Calendar or Planner will keep you organized and up to date while providing breathtaking views of our nation's parks from the comfort of your home or office.

*Tom's of Maine is proud to donate $100,000 to support the National Park Foundation. In addition, from August 1, 2021 - February 1, 2022, 25% of net profits from the sale of each limited-edition toothpaste will be donated to NPF, up to $25,000.

