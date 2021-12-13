ROBERT HALF KICKS OFF ANNUAL HOLIDAY GIVING CAMPAIGN

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half teams across North America are helping make the holiday season brighter for their communities. As part of the company's annual Holiday Giving program, employees are organizing virtual wish lists, volunteering and fundraising for Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA). Since 1997, Robert Half has proudly supported BGCA in helping youth build great futures and achieve career success.

"We are proud to partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of America in their commitment to providing equal opportunities for and developing the potential of young people across the country," said Lynne Smith, senior vice president of global human resources at Robert Half. "Our company has a strong culture of giving back, and our employees always look forward to participating in this impactful annual event."

Robert Half's annual Holiday Giving program has been a signature philanthropic effort since 2006. Since then, employees and local business partners have collected more than 140,000 toys and games for families in need. To support Robert Half's Holiday Giving activities, you can donate or contact your local Robert Half office.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

The mission of BGCA is to enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. The clubs provide more than 4 million youths with meals, mentors and meaningful experiences — and these great moments add up to great futures.

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers and is one of PEOPLE's 2021 Companies that Care®. Robert Half offers contract, temporary and permanent placement solutions and is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm. Visit roberthalf.com and download our award-winning mobile app.

