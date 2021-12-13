SEAWORLD AND BUSCH GARDENS OFFER FUN-FILLED HOLIDAY KIDS CAMPS IN DECEMBER ACROSS ALL FIVE PARK LOCATIONS - Kids can celebrate the season in locations across the country including Orlando, San Antonio, San Diego, Tampa and Williamsburg Va.

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS), a leading theme park and entertainment company, today announced that all five SeaWorld and Busch Gardens parks will offer action-packed holiday camps in December for kids as part of its winter line up in Orlando, San Antonio, San Diego, Tampa and Williamsburg. The seasonal camps will be held in December and include a wide range of festive and educational activities including exclusive animal interactions, access to fun-filled coasters and holiday crafts.

"We all have so much to be thankful for this holiday season and we have a unique opportunity to bring even more wonder and delight with everything that our parks, and experiences with the animals in our care, can offer to our youngest guests near and far," said Marc Swanson, Chief Executive Officer of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc. "Through our special edition holiday camps, we want to spark the joy of learning in children's hearts and provide fun and engaging opportunities for kids to interact in meaningful ways with animals that they may not otherwise have a chance to see up close. Those experiences, combined with hands-on learning and fun science-based activities can become the start of a wonderful lifelong journey of discovery and love of the animals and the ecosystems where they live."

SeaWorld invites children to enjoy the festivities of SeaWorld's Christmas Celebration™, a winter wonderland sparkling with holiday cheer, excitement, and over 3 million beautiful lights. Campers will be able to create unforgettable holiday memories during this magical Christmas celebration at SeaWorld parks, including:

SeaWorld Orlando : Winter Wonders Day Camp will run from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Monday – Thursday. Session 1 takes place from 12/20 - 12/23 and Session 2 takes place from 12/27 - 12/30. Campers can expect to enjoy festive holiday activities and crafts, up-close animal encounters, a secure camper pick-up and drop-off system and a complimentary t-shirt and water bottle. (Price: $199 ) will run from– Thursday. Session 1 takes place from 12/20 - 12/23 and Session 2 takes place from 12/27 - 12/30. Campers can expect to enjoy festive holiday activities and crafts, up-close animal encounters, a secure camper pick-up and drop-off system and a complimentary t-shirt and water bottle. (Price:

SeaWorld San Antonio : Campers at SeaWorld San Antonio's Holiday Camp will visit animal exhibits, join in some camp-tastic songs, games, and crafts, and experience all that SeaWorld Camp has to offer in one day. SeaWorld San Antonio also offers Holiday Camp High School where teens can take part in animal exhibits, shows, roller coasters and more. Session 1 for both camps takes place from 12/20 - 12/23 and Session 2 takes place 12/27 - 12/30 and all sessions run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. , with extended care available until 5:30 p.m. All campers will receive a complimentary SeaWorld camp t-shirt, water bottle and snack. (Holiday Camp Price: $199 . Holiday Camp High School Price: $399 ). Campers at SeaWorld San Antonio's Holiday Camp will visit animal exhibits, join in some camp-tastic songs, games, and crafts, and experience all that SeaWorld Camp has to offer in one day. SeaWorld San Antonio also offers Holiday Camp High School where teens can take part in animal exhibits, shows, roller coasters and more. Session 1 for both camps takes place from 12/20 - 12/23 and Session 2 takes place 12/27 - 12/30 and all sessions run from, with extended care available untilAll campers will receive a complimentary SeaWorld camp t-shirt, water bottle and snack. (Holiday Camp Price:. Holiday Camp High School Price:).

SeaWorld San Diego School Break Holiday Camp invites campers to play exclusive games and activities, make festive holiday crafts and explore the many wonders of SeaWorld San Diego, including animal encounters. All campers will receive a complimentary camp t-shirt, water bottle and a snack. This camp runs from 8:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. during both sessions: 12/20 - 12/23 and 12/27 - 12/30. (Price: $199 ) School Break Holiday Camp invites campers to play exclusive games and activities, make festive holiday crafts and explore the many wonders of SeaWorld San Diego, including animal encounters. All campers will receive a complimentary camp t-shirt, water bottle and a snack. This camp runs fromduring both sessions: 12/20 - 12/23 and 12/27 - 12/30. (Price:

Busch Gardens Tampa : As part of its iconic annual Christmas Town festivities, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is offering Wild Wonders School Break Camp for two youth age ranges: 1 st & 2 nd graders and 3 rd - 5 th graders. Campers will wander amongst the wonders of Christmas Town during this 4-day program enjoying dazzling decorations, world class attractions, cookie décor, animal encounters, festive crafts & games and so much more! All campers will receive a complimentary t-shirt, water bottle and snack during the day. Additionally, all campers receive free admission to the park after camp each day. Wild Wonders will last from 12/20 - 12/23 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (Price: $199 ) As part of its iconic annual Christmas Town festivities, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is offering Wild Wonders School Break Camp for two youth age ranges: 1& 2graders and 3- 5graders. Campers will wander amongst the wonders of Christmas Town during this 4-day program enjoying dazzling decorations, world class attractions, cookie décor, animal encounters, festive crafts & games and so much more! All campers will receive a complimentary t-shirt, water bottle and snack during the day. Additionally, all campers receive free admission to the park after camp each day. Wild Wonders will last from 12/20 - 12/23 from(Price:

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Winter Wonders Mini Camp will invite campers to visit animals, join in on dashing games and crafts and experience all that Busch Gardens Williamsburg has to offer. Campers can choose between the sessions on either 12/20 - 12/23 or 12/27 - 12/30 from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. All Winter Wonders Mini campers will receive a complimentary camp beanie, reusable water bottle and one snack per day. (Price: $199 ) will invite campers to visit animals, join in on dashing games and crafts and experience all that Busch Gardens Williamsburg has to offer. Campers can choose between the sessions on either 12/20 - 12/23 or 12/27 - 12/30 fromAllcampers will receive a complimentary camp beanie, reusable water bottle and one snack per day. (Price:

SeaWorld and Busch Gardens Gold and Silver pass holders are eligible to receive a discount on the price of camp admission.

About SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) is a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter, and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world. The Company is one of the world's foremost zoological organizations and a global leader in animal welfare, training, husbandry, and veterinary care. The Company collectively cares for what it believes is one of the largest zoological collections in the world and has helped lead advances in the care of animals. The Company also rescues and rehabilitates marine and terrestrial animals that are ill, injured, orphaned, or abandoned, with the goal of returning them to the wild. The SeaWorld® rescue team has helped more than 39,000 animals in need over the Company's history. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. owns or licenses a portfolio of recognized brands including SeaWorld®, Busch Gardens®, Aquatica®, Sesame Place® and Sea Rescue®. Over its more than 60-year history, the Company has built a diversified portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks that are grouped in key markets across the United States, many of which showcase its one-of-a-kind zoological collection. The Company's theme parks feature a diverse array of rides, shows and other attractions with broad demographic appeal which deliver memorable experiences and a strong value proposition for its guests.

