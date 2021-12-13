tarte cosmetics appoints General Counsel

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- tarte cosmetics, the industry leader in high-performance naturals™, is proud to announce an exciting new addition to the team. Veronica luliano will assume the role of General Counsel, effective immediately. Under the leadership of CEO & founder Maureen Kelly, luliano will oversee all corporate and litigation matters on behalf of the brand. She also brings her extensive experience with 501(c)(3) charitable organizations to support tarte's own 501(c)(3) nonprofit, heart to tarte™.

Veronica Iuliano, tarte General Counsel

A graduate of Fordham University School of Law, Iuliano specializes in corporate transactional work and has more than 20 years of experience working at Stone Point Capital, SG Cowen and Dewey Ballantine. She's also been a tartelette since the beginning, having assisted with tarte's company incorporation, vendor contracts, and trademark filings in the brand's early days.

"As an original tartelette, we're thrilled to have Veronica rejoin the team as tarte's General Counsel," said Maureen Kelly, CEO & founder of tarte cosmetics. "Veronica's experience working in corporate law over the past 20 years speaks for itself. I know that she'll jump right in to support legal processes across all teams & help tarte continue to grow globally."

"I am excited to be back on team tarte and play a role in the brand's continued growth and success. It is incredible to see how tarte has grown into a global beauty powerhouse but has still maintained its core values of formulating products with naturally-derived ingredients, being cruelty-free and most importantly giving back," said luliano. "It is wonderful to be able to contribute to a company that was founded by women, is led by women and is committed to supporting women."

ABOUT TARTE COSMETICS

tarte™ is the pioneer of high-performance naturals™ and one of the fastest growing cosmetic companies in the U.S. Over 20 years ago, founder & CEO Maureen Kelly set out to create a cruelty-free line of easy-to-use, life-proof products packed with good-for-you ingredients that deliver real results without compromise. Tartelettes around the world – including beauty editors, makeup artists, content creators and celebrities alike – obsess over the full assortment of award-winning, highly-pigmented, & longwearing cosmetics. Each item is developed without the icky, bad stuff (like parabens, mineral oil, phthalates, & more) and with the best naturally-derived ingredients Mother Nature has to offer. The brand is 85% vegan (with 100% vegan skincare!) and further extended it's philosophy of "good-for-you glamour" by launching sister brands Awake by tarte™ & sugar rush™. It is committed to sharing its passion for skinvigorating™ ingredients with the world and it has in-store presence in over 20 countries & online at tarte.com, shipping to over 70 countries worldwide!

The tarte™ DNA is founded on the concept of giving back. In 2017, tarte™ founded heart to tarte™, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization to help support causes like anti-cyberbullying, environmental conservancy, animal rescue, disaster relief & women's & children's health initiatives. tarte also sustainably sources ingredients directly from cooperatives, & in 2019 helped fund the creation of an all-female maracuja cooperative in the Amazon rainforest.

