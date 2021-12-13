VIAVI to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: VIAV) Viavi Solutions Inc. ("VIAVI") will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences. A live webcast and replay are available on the VIAVI website under "Events and Presentations" section at https://investor.viavisolutions.com.

J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum
Las Vegas, NV
Wednesday, January 5, 2022; 11:05am11:35am PT
Oleg Khaykin, Chief Executive Officer
Henk Derksen, Chief Financial Officer

Needham Growth Conference
New York, NY (Virtual)
Monday, January 10, 2022; 3:30pm4:10pm ET
Oleg Khaykin, Chief Executive Officer
Henk Derksen, Chief Financial Officer

About VIAVI Solutions

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Investors Contact:

Bill Ong, 408-404-4512; bill.ong@viavisolutions.com

Press Contact:

Amit Malhotra, 202-341-8624; amit.malhotra@viavisolutions.com

