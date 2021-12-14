Forsta Announces 2021 AIR Award Winners, Recognizing Achievement in Insight and Research

NEW YORK and LONDON and OSLO, Norway, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forsta, the leading Customer Experience and Research Technology company, is announcing the winners in its fourth annual Achievement in Insight and Research (AIR) Awards.

AIR Awards

The annual awards recognize winners across three categories – Agency, Project & Innovation and Professionals - and celebrates organizations and teams innovating and breaking new ground in Market Research, driving the future of the global insights industry.

"As the research industry advances, there's a noticeable shift towards an emphasis on the human element, with increased focus on behavioral insights, emotion intelligence and advanced social listening, as well as new developments in data visualization to bring insights stories to life," commented Kyle Ferguson, CEO at Forsta.

"It's with great pleasure that, on behalf of everyone at Forsta, I am able to congratulate all of our winners. We are proud to partner with them as they continue to deliver innovative research approaches and influence the insights industry."

The 2021 AIR Awards winners are:

AIR Agency: These agencies are driving the future of the MR market by designing and implementing new approaches, often breaking new ground in the merging of Market Research, Insights and Voice of the Customer.

AIR Project and Innovation : This award recognizes individual projects undertaken for an end client that demonstrated exceptional application of methodology, innovation, or highly impressive results that have had a significant impact on the client's business

AIR Professionals: These MR professionals are having an impact not only on their business, but on the industry as a whole, either by driving new thinking, taking new approaches, or harnessing new technologies.

This year's Forsta AIR Awards judges are leaders who bring a wealth of industry knowledge to the award evaluations. The judging panel included: Fiona Blades, President and Chief Experience Officer, MESH Experience; Shannon Danzy, Director, Research and Strategy, WeAreRally; Simon Chadwick, Managing Partner, Cambiar Consulting; Natalie Samuel, Co-Founder/Director, Colour of Research; and Kristin Luck, Founder/Managing Partner, ScaleHouse.

"The quality of submissions was fantastic," said Fiona Blades. "I loved seeing the ingenuity shining through, pushing the boundaries with technology and truly answering client and business needs. It was clear that through partnering with Forsta these companies had been able to make step-changes in their businesses. The awards are great to demonstrate case studies that show how to harness technology. Well done to all the winners!"

About the Forsta AIR Awards

The Forsta AIR (Achievement in Insight and Research) Awards have been created to recognize innovation and excellence in Market Research and Insight practices. Open exclusively to Forsta clients, the AIR Awards provide an opportunity for Market Research agencies and enterprise insight teams to showcase their success by demonstrating their commitment to delivering insight that drives business performance.

About Forsta

Forsta is the new frontier of Customer Experience and Market Research Technology. Formed in 2021 via the merger of industry leaders Confirmit, FocusVision and Dapresy, our global company powers the richest and most comprehensive platform for research and insights solutions, spanning CX, enterprise feedback management, VoC (Voice of the Customer), VoE (Voice of the Employee) Qual, Quant, Data Visualization and more. Forsta's extensive set of market-leading tools, including its award-winning data visualization and reporting suite, combined with the expert guidance of our seasoned data and insights professionals, empower decision-makers to drive business impact based on truly deeper customer understandings. Founded in the Nordics, Forsta means "to understand" in Swedish. Visit Forsta.com for more information.

