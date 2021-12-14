InventHelp Inventor Develops Decorative Accessory for Exterior/Interior Lights (NJD-2354)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a unique and attractive way to display holiday decorations without the need to run electrical extension cords," said an inventor, from Bound Brook, N.J., "so I invented the SEASONAL LIGHT MASK. My design offers a fun decorative item for holidays, parties, celebrations or special events."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides a unique decoration for an exterior/interior wall light or yard lamp post. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional decorations. As a result, it eliminates the need to run electrical extension cords and it could enhance the appearance of an exterior/interior space. The invention features a fun and functional design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NJD-2354, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp