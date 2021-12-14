InventHelp Inventor Develops Fun & Unique Design for Toilet Seats (LVT-405)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in the plumbing industry and have been gifted many novelty items for the bathroom. I wanted to create a new accessory to enhance fun and entertainment when using the bathroom, so I invented THE MOODY BOOTY," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev. "My design can be enjoyed by both adults and children in the bathroom."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides a novel and entertaining design for a toilet seat. In doing so, it offers an alternative to plain and boring toilet seats. As a result, it could provide added fun in the bathroom and it could enhance a bathroom's décor. The invention features a unique design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and commercial restrooms. Additionally, it is producible in design variations, and the fun can be customized as often as one desires.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LVT-405, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp