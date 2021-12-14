Real Good Foods Highlights Sales Growth and Velocity Acceleration in Retail Channel

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGF) ("Real Good Foods" or the "Company"), an innovative, high-growth, branded, health- and wellness-focused frozen food company, today released U.S. SPINS retail scanner data for the most recent four week period ending November 28, 2021.(1) For perspective, SPINS data captures consumption data in the Food, Drug and Mass retail channel, which has historically represented approximately 50% of the Company's net sales.

The overall Frozen Food category grew 7.1% over the period.

The Health & Wellness Frozen Food subcategory grew 12.6% over the period.

Sales of Real Good Foods products grew 38% over the period, compared to 29% over the twelve-week period ending November 28, 2021 .

Additionally, notable recent retail channel distribution expansion for the Real Good Foods brand includes: Walmart in November (expansion in Breakfast Sandwiches and Stuffed Chicken); Lidl in December (Breakfast Sandwiches); Sam's Club in December (Stuffed Chicken and Entrees); and Kroger in January (Stuffed Chicken Bites).

(1) Source: SPINS Total US MULO, excluding Costco, dollar sales for four-week and 12-week ending November 28, 2021. All comparisons in this paragraph are to the same measured period in the prior year.

Founded in 2016, Real Good Foods believes there is a better way to enjoy our favorite foods. Its brand commitment, "Real Food You Feel Good About Eating," represents the Company's strong belief that, by eating its food, consumers can enjoy more of their favorite foods and, by doing so, live better lives as part of a healthier lifestyle. Its mission is to make craveable, nutritious comfort foods that are low in carbohydrates, high in protein, and made from gluten- and grain-free real ingredients more accessible to everyone, improve human health, and, in turn, improve the lives of millions of people. Real Good Foods offers delicious and nutritious options across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacking occasions, with availability in over 16,000 stores nationwide, including Walmart, Costco, Kroger, and Target, and directly from its website at www.realgoodfoods.com. Learn more about Real Good Foods by visiting its website, or on Instagram at @realgoodfoods, where it has one of the largest social media followings of any brand within the frozen food industry today with nearly 400,000 followers.

