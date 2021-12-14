Scryb Appoints VP Product Management to Support Commercial Efforts Across Product Lines

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Scryb Inc. ("Scryb'' or the "Company") (CSE: SCYB) (OTCQB: RYMDF) (Frankfurt: EIY2), and applied intelligence Company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Leon Rosenzwaig to the position of Vice President of Product Management. Mr. Rosenzwaig is a seasoned product management leader with extensive experience in consumer electronics and technology and will provide leadership and strategy to support commercial efforts across Scryb's product lines.

Scryb Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Scryb Inc.)

"On behalf of the Company I would like to congratulate Leon with his new appointment to the position of VP Product Management," said Yoav Raiter, CEO, Scryb. "Leon is well known to many in the Canadian consumer electronics and technology sector as he was responsible for introducing the first android product to the Canadian marketplace at Rogers Canada. Leon joins the Scryb team at a very important time for our company as we have a new name and renewed focus on delivering innovative technologies to assist businesses achieve their goals."

Leon Rosenzwaig, VP Product Management

Mr. Rosenzwaig is an innovator and business-oriented product leader with over 25 years of accomplished experience in product management, customer success, partnership growth, and corporate strategy. His career has included the launch of over 30 successful innovative products in the consumer electronics space. Perhaps most notable was the introduction of the first Canadian market android device with HTC Corporation (HTC)1 in 2009. His leadership, project management skills, and savvy market timing has kept him at the forefront of successful product launches.

Notable Product Launches

Brought the first Android device to market, HTC Dream 2

Brought the first LTE-enabled tablet to market, HTC JetStream 3

Brought the first '3D' smartphone to market, EVO 3D 4

Brought the world's smallest 360-degree personal camera to market, equipped to capture sound in 3D

As a pioneer in the consumer electronic and technology sector, Mr. Rosenzwaig has developed the vision and courage to be the first to market with new and exciting products and services. His career includes leadership roles with Fortune 500 companies and Silicon Valley start-ups. Mr. Rosenzwaig began his career in engineering at Motorola and Ericsson followed by a technology strategy role at TELUS where he oversaw a team of project managers and was responsible for technology strategy and new product introduction. In 2008, Mr. Rosenzwaig joined HTC Corporation (HTC), a global innovator in smart mobile devices, connected technology and virtual reality, which has produced many award-winning products and industry firsts. At HTC, he was the first product team member hired in Canada and was responsible for building the HTC Product Organization in Canada and Latin America.

Leon's LinkedIn profile: https://ca.linkedin.com/in/lr2705

SUBSCRIBE: For more information, or to SubScryb to the Company's email list, visit: https://www.scryb.ai

About Scryb

Scryb is a platform that powers businesses and technologies with applied intelligence, real-time analytics, and actionable insights. The platform boasts proven adaptability across diverse markets, from digital health and diagnostics to cybersecurity and manufacturing. The cloud-based platform is composed of crucial elements including sensor technology, IoT, predictive analytics, and computer vision.

For more information, please visit our website at: http://scryb.ai

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Scryb Inc.