Shavelogic Named Official Razor of the Dallas Cowboys

DALLAS, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas-based startup, Shavelogic is now the Official Razor of the Dallas Cowboys as part of a new, multi-year partnership that commenced on November 24, 2021. Together, the cutting-edge razor company and NFL franchise will bring enhanced performance both to the gridiron and to the faces of shavers everywhere.

Shavelogic has established itself as a force to be reckoned with by exceeding expectations and, in turn, re-defining the status quo with their state-of-the-art SL5 razor. Without having to pay for a subscription, shavers can buy blades less often and get more smooth shaves – all guaranteed or your money back.

After over a decade of skincare research, Shavelogic's world-class team with over 300 years of combined experience have changed the game in how men shave. It's this focus on innovation - combined with a dedication to doing right by their customers - that Shavelogic uses to make fundamental shifts in the shaving industry.

"Our company was born right here in Dallas, so it's an understatement when I say we are honored and energized to be named the Official Razor of the legendary Dallas Cowboys," said Rob Wilson, CEO and founder of Shavelogic. "We're ready to start setting a new shaving standard for Cowboys fans everywhere."

The partnership will bring Cowboys fans everywhere the ability to get their game faces ready through special promotions and experiential contests so they can experience the way shaving should feel: effortless and refreshing, while showing their support for America's Team.

"The Dallas Cowboys share many similarities with Shavelogic," said Jerry Jones Jr., Executive Vice President of the Dallas Cowboys. "A deep-seated eye for perfection, a winning attitude, and a superior brand that simply can't be ignored by those who want the best. We look forward to all we will accomplish together."

About Shavelogic

Founded in 2009 by Rob Wilson and Duwayne Miller, Shavelogic spent more than 10 years conducting skincare research and securing more than 150 company patents before launching its inaugural SL5 shaving system in 2020. Defying convention, the Dallas-based company is challenging the near $11 billion global razor industry with its focus on performance and high craftsmanship over a price-driven approach.

Now with a team that brings together seasoned shave industry veterans with technology-minded industrial designers and engineers, Shavelogic recently opened its first manufacturing facility in the U.S. to meet consumer demand as it rolls out national marketing efforts.

