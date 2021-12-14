SilverCrest Announces Remaining 2021 High-Grade Infill and Expansion Drill Results for Las Chispas

(CNW Group/SilverCrest Metals Inc.)

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the remaining results from its 2021 infill and expansion drill program at its Las Chispas Project ("Las Chispas" or the "Project") located in Sonora, Mexico. Additional drilling in the Babicanora Area for the Babi Vista Vein ("Babi Vista"), Babi Vista Footwall Zone ("Babi Vista FWZ"), Babicanora Norte Hanging Wall Vein ("Babi Norte HW"), El Muerto Zone ("El Muerto"), and El Muerto Hanging Wall Vein are being reported in this release (see Tables below and attached Figures ).

Highlights:

2021 Infill and Expansion Drilling Program Complete – An estimated US$10.3 M was spent on drilling a total of 109,590 metres in 301 drill holes at Las Chispas in the first ten months of 2021. This includes a total of 102,560 metres in 281 infill and expansion drill holes in the Babi Vista, Babi Vista Splay, Babi Vista FWZ, Babi Norte HW, Granaditas and El Muerto veins, with approximately 80% of the drilling being infill. Since mid-2019, approximately 70% of the drilling completed has been focused on infilling Inferred Resources 1 .

Drilling to Support Production, Resource Conversion and LOM – Infill drilling in several veins has focused on conversion of an estimated 20 million silver equivalent ("AgEq" 2 ) ounces currently in Inferred Resources contained within 540,000 tonnes grading 7.18 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold ("Au") and 515.7 gpt silver ("Ag"), or 1,140 gpt AgEq. Work is underway to convert Inferred Resources to Indicated for consideration in estimating Reserves and a revised mine plan in an updated technical report planned for H2, 2022. Infill drilling completed in 2021 was critical to de-risking initial mining areas ahead of production and areas where infrastructure was planned to prevent condemnation of potential resources.

Key Target Areas Confirmed and Some Expanded – For the targeted veins and zones, the 2021 infill program reduced drill hole spacing from approximately 55 metres to 30 metres. Overall, it confirmed the grades and approximate footprints of the Inferred Resources as reported in the 2021 Feasibility Study 1 . Expansion drilling has increased the Babi Norte HW footprint along vein strike from an estimated 250 metres to 550 metres with an estimated average true width of 0.5 metres (see Tables below).

Babi Vista and Babi Vista FWZ Continue to Report High-Grade Intercepts – Infill and expansion drilling confirmed footprints of Babi Vista and Babi Vista FWZ, a recent discovery located between the Babi Vista and Babicanora Norte veins (see September 9, 2021 News Release). The most significant high-grade intercepts for this release are (see Tables below):

__________________ 1 NI 43-101 Technical Report & Feasibility Study on the Las Chispas Project dated January 4, 2021. Refer to the Company's News Release dated February 2, 2021 - SilverCrest Announces Positive Feasibility Study Results and Technical Report Filing for the Las Chispas Project.

2 AgEq is based on the 2021 Feasibility Study Mineral Resource and Reserve gold to silver ratio of 86.9:1 calculated using US$1,410/oz Au and US$16.60/oz Ag, with average metallurgical recoveries of 96% Au and 94% Ag.

N. Eric Fier, CPG, P.Eng, and CEO, remarked, "Our 2021 drilling program was designed, and successfully completed, to de-risk and target resource conversion ahead of production. This year's drilling also resulted in the discovery and expansion of high-grade veins and zones as referred to in this release. With the 2021 infill program completed and mine construction at its peak, drilling will be scaled back at Las Chispas through H1, 2022. We remain focused on execution of mine construction which is currently on time and budget with planned completion in Q2, 2022. Since our first discovery hole at Las Chispas in 2016, we have systematically advanced the project at an aggressive pace towards production. This approach has positioned SilverCrest to commence high-grade precious metal production at Las Chispas within only seven years from discovery which has required extensive exploration, permitting, completion of multiple economic studies, pre-construction underground development, and navigating pandemic challenges."

Infill drilling has shown that high-grade footprints (>150 gpt AgEq) for the infilled veins are similar to previous Inferred Resource footprints as presented in the 2021 Feasibility Study. The combined footprint for Babi Vista, Babi Vista Splay, Babi Norte HW veins and El Muerto Zone can now be traced for an estimated 2.5 kilometres of strike length. Infill drilling results also show the average grades are in range and similar to the uncapped assay results used for the block model estimates included in the Feasibility Study for all of the veins. Note that grades discussed in this release are based on a cutoff grade of 150 gpt AgEq, using weighted average grades and presented on an uncapped, undiluted basis which differs from the Inferred Resources which are presented on a capped and undiluted basis. A more detailed summary of the results from the 2021 drilling are presented below:

Babi Vista Vein

Babi Vista FWZ

Babi Norte HW Vein

El Muerto Zone and Hanging Wall Vein

Babi Vista Splay Vein

Granaditas

Drill intercept highlights from the infill program that are reported in this release are tabulated below. All grades are reported as uncapped and undiluted. Note that the same drill hole number may be shown for different veins based on the same hole intercepting multiple veins.

Babi Vista Hole ID From (m) To (m) Drilled Approx. Au gpt Ag gpt AgEq gpt Intercept True (m) Thickness

(m) BV21-347 407.57 408.17 0.60 0.48 6.19 413.0 951 BV21-350 312.30 314.70 2.40 1.92 5.40 523.4 993 Includes 312.30 312.90 0.60 0.48 17.45 1,460.0 2,976 BV21-354 464.10 464.66 0.56 0.45 5.70 561.0 1,056 BV21-357 344.90 347.40 2.50 2.00 5.76 365.6 867 Includes 346.80 347.40 0.60 0.48 22.20 1,360.0 3,289 BV21-369 337.55 338.25 0.70 0.56 47.60 5,010.0 9,146 BV21-372 270.85 271.45 0.60 0.48 3.35 598.0 889 BV21-375 282.88 285.04 2.16 1.73 2.49 200.4 417 BV21-378 225.45 226.59 1.14 0.91 0.17 464.0 479 BV21-379 343.50 344.06 0.56 0.45 63.20 4,990.0 10,482 BV21-383 237.50 238.55 1.05 0.84 2.29 368.0 567 BV21-388 331.60 332.35 0.75 0.60 7.62 1,175.0 1,837 BV21-389 406.51 407.18 0.67 0.54 72.60 3,190.0 9,499 UBV21-39 191.65 192.63 0.98 0.78 4.28 325.0 697 UBV21-40 205.94 206.85 0.91 0.73 16.40 914.0 2,339 UBV21-41 227.81 229.48 1.67 1.34 4.02 299.8 650 Includes 227.81 228.41 0.60 0.48 8.76 673.0 1,434 Weighted Average 1.15 0.92 10.82 863.3 1,804

Babi Vista Footwall Zone Hole ID From (m) To (m) Drilled Approx. Au gpt Ag gpt AgEq gpt Intercept True (m) Thickness

(m) BV21-365 54.10 54.62 0.52 0.42 25.30 3,500.0 5,699 BV21-384 327.33 327.83 0.50 0.40 1.61 85.0 225 BV21-389 330.57 331.33 0.76 0.61 3.42 252.0 549 BAN21-363 313.75 314.30 0.55 0.44 1.94 236.0 405 BAN21-355 228.35 229.95 1.60 1.28 4.94 399.9 829 BAN21-357 226.55 227.05 0.50 0.40 1.48 236.0 365 BAN21-366 265.00 265.50 0.50 0.40 124.00 6,930.0 17,706 BAN21-355 264.00 264.50 0.50 0.40 2.29 492.0 691 BAN21-357 272.50 273.05 0.55 0.44 1.67 190.0 335 BAN21-367 241.90 242.40 0.50 0.40 2.52 184.0 403 Weighted Average 0.65 0.52 14.13 1,057.0 2,285

Babicanora Norte HW Hole ID From (m) To (m) Drilled Approx. Au gpt Ag gpt AgEq gpt Intercept True (m) Thickness

(m) BAN21-355 414.90 415.40 0.50 0.40 16.25 1,960.0 3,372 BAN21-367 395.09 395.65 0.56 0.45 13.75 1,090.0 2,285 BV21-342 472.43 473.14 0.71 0.57 10.40 925.0 1,829 BV21-391 265.38 266.10 0.72 0.58 1.91 159.0 325 Weighted Average 0.62 0.50 9.87 948.0 1,806

El Muerto Hole ID From (m) To (m) Drilled Approx. Au gpt Ag gpt AgEq gpt Intercept True (m) Thickness

(m) EM20-49 249.70 251.90 2.20 1.76 2.65 210.2 441 EM20-52 250.90 251.70 0.80 0.64 4.12 279.0 637 EM20-61 247.55 252.80 5.25 4.20 3.90 220.1 559 Includes 247.55 249.40 1.85 1.48 8.08 410.6 1,113 EM20-63 233.80 237.40 3.60 2.88 5.31 528.2 990 Includes 233.80 235.30 1.50 1.20 8.41 771.0 1,502 EM20-67 255.65 259.15 3.50 2.80 3.55 236.0 545 EM20-69A 311.70 312.30 0.60 0.48 1.07 92.6 186 EM21-72 232.55 233.85 1.30 1.04 2.03 216.8 393 EM21-73 267.25 268.40 1.15 0.92 0.57 137.4 187 EM21-74 367.13 367.95 0.82 0.66 5.44 208.0 681 EM21-78 314.22 314.88 0.66 0.53 1.26 117.0 226 EM21-82 323.58 325.25 1.67 1.34 1.12 98.9 196 EM21-90 146.67 147.97 1.30 1.04 1.99 26.2 199 EM21-93 131.93 132.50 0.57 0.46 4.57 155.0 552 EM21-94 234.66 237.80 3.14 2.51 2.78 231.1 472 Includes 236.89 237.80 0.91 0.73 5.93 523.0 1,038 EM21-97 246.60 257.04 10.44 8.35 1.46 83.2 210 Includes 255.18 256.22 1.04 0.83 4.52 341.5 735 EM21-100 220.00 220.55 0.55 0.44 4.38 156.0 537 EM21-104 239.86 242.15 2.29 1.83 1.39 91.9 213 EM21-111 318.29 319.52 1.23 0.98 1.88 172.3 336 EM21-118 239.20 242.90 3.70 2.96 2.60 283.4 509 EM21-120 248.40 250.50 2.10 1.68 2.21 267.3 460 EM21-123A 268.00 271.36 3.36 2.69 1.60 111.2 250 EM21-125 218.35 219.40 1.05 0.84 7.39 497.0 1,139 EM21-126 213.00 214.70 1.70 1.36 6.82 130.3 723 EM21-130 236.25 238.20 1.95 1.56 5.14 534.5 981 EM21-132 229.00 231.00 2.00 1.60 1.22 126.0 232 EM21-133 348.60 349.86 1.26 1.01 1.19 82.4 186 EM21-135 231.13 232.04 0.91 0.73 7.78 607.0 1,283 Weighted Average 2.19 1.75 2.86 209.5 458

El Muerto Hanging Wall Hole ID From (m) To (m) Drilled Approx. Au gpt Ag gpt AgEq gpt Intercept True (m) Thickness

(m) EM20-51 283.50 284.58 1.08 0.86 2.81 195.0 439 EM21-90 102.23 103.39 1.16 0.93 6.59 516.1 1,088 Includes 102.80 103.39 0.59 0.47 12.10 919.0 1,970 EM21-93 85.46 86.70 1.24 0.99 5.49 198.0 675 EM21-129 321.60 323.65 2.05 1.64 7.93 546.6 1,236 EM21-134 265.60 266.20 0.60 0.48 4.57 344.0 741 Weighted Average 1.23 0.98 5.95 388.5 906

Notes: All numbers are rounded. Cut-off grade (COG)of 150 gpt AgEq is applied with a minimum drilled width of 0.5 metres. The 150 gpt AgEq COG is an exploration threshold and is consistent with the 2021 Feasibility Study. Grades have not yet been subjected to grade capping, dilution and other modifying factors that will be required for estimation of mineral resources and reserves. ETW is an estimated 80% of drilled intercept width. AgEq is based on the 2021 Feasibility Study Mineral Resource and Reserve gold to silver ratio of 86.9:1 calculated using US$1,410/oz Au and US$16.60/oz Ag, with average metallurgical recoveries of 96% Au and 94% Ag.

All assays were completed by ALS Chemex in Hermosillo, Mexico, and North Vancouver, BC, Canada.

The drill results also include holes: BV21-341, BV21-343 to BV21-346, BV21-348, BV21-349, BV21-351 to BV21-353, BV21-355, BV-21-356, BV21-358 to BV21-364, BV21-366 to BV21-368, BV21-370, BV21-371, BV-21-373, BV-21-374, BV21-376, BV21-377, BV21-380 to BV21-382, BV21-385 to BV21-387, BV21-390, BV21-392, BV21-393, and UBV21-42 to UBV21-44.

EM20-45 to EM20-48, EM20-50, EM20-53 to EM20-60, EM20-62, EM20-64 to EM20-66, EM20-68, EM20-70, EM21-71, EM21-75 to EM21-77, EM21-79 to EM21-81, EM21-83 to EM21-89, EM21-91, EM21-92, EM21-95, EM21-96, EM21-98, EM21-99, EM21-101 to EM21-103, EM21-105 to EM21-110, EM21-112 to EM21-117, EM21-119, EM21-121, EM21-122, EM21-124, EM21-127, EM21-128, and EM21-131.

BAN21-336 to BAN21-339, BAN21-341 to BAN21-346, BAN21-354, BAN21-356, BAN21-358 to BAN21-362, BAN21-364, and BAN21-365 which intersected veining but were below the Company's cutoff grade of 150 gpt AgEq.

During the first ten months of 2021, SilverCrest incurred an estimated US$20.4 million for the Company's drilling programs at Las Chispas (US$10.3 M) and Picacho (US$10.1 M). With Las Chispas Project construction in its peak period beginning in Q4, 2021 through Q1, 2022, drilling through the end of H1, 2022 will be limited to a maximum of four drill rigs at Las Chispas. This will allow the exploration team to focus on interpretation of 2021 results, plan for H2, 2022 drilling, and mapping and sampling on new veins in the more than 13 km of currently underworked vein strike length, with the objective of generating additional targets. In H1, 2022, underground drill rigs will be working on tighter spaced definition drilling at Babicanora Main, Babi Vista and Babicanora Norte veins in support of underground production planning, a required part of the mining cycle. The surface rig will be working on expansion drilling on the northwest extension of the Babi Vista Vein and further infilling of the El Muerto veins.

The Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for this news release is N. Eric Fier, CPG, P.Eng, and CEO for SilverCrest, who has reviewed and approved its contents.

ABOUT SILVERCREST METALS INC.

SilverCrest is a Canadian precious metals exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, that is focused on new discoveries, value-added acquisitions and targeting production in Mexico's historic precious metal districts. The Company's top priority is on the high-grade, historic Las Chispas mining district in Sonora, Mexico, where it has completed a feasibility study on the Las Chispas Project and is proceeding with mine construction. Start-up of production at the Las Chispas Mine is targeted for mid-2022. SilverCrest is the first company to successfully drill-test the historic Las Chispas Property resulting in numerous high-grade precious metal discoveries. The Company is led by a proven management team in all aspects of the precious metal mining sector, including taking projects through discovery, finance, on time and on budget construction, and production.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These include, without limitation, statements with respect to: the strategic plans, timing and expectations for the Company's exploration programs at the Las Chispas Project, the start up of production at the Las Chispas Mine by mid-2022, and an updated technical report in H2, 2022. Such forward looking statements or information are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the reliability of mineralization estimates, mining and development costs the conditions in general economic and financial markets; availability of skilled labour; timing and amount of expenditures related to rehabilitation and drilling programs; and effects of regulation by governmental agencies. The actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of risk factors including: uncertainty as to the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities; the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; and general market and industry conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

N. Eric Fier, CPG, P.Eng

Chief Executive Officer

SilverCrest Metals Inc.

