Confluera Named Finalist in Cloud Computing Awards

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Confluera , the leading provider of next-generation cloud cyber attack detection and response, today announced that the company has been named a finalist in the 'Security Innovation of the Year (Enterprise)' category of the 2021-22 Cloud Computing Awards . Now in its tenth year, the Cloud Awards is an international awards program that identifies, promotes, and celebrates innovation within cloud computing.

Confluera (PRNewsfoto/Confluera)

"Confluera is a clear example of an organization using innovative technologies to achieve excellence – and, most importantly, provide value to its clients," said James Williams, Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards. "After a decade of identifying and celebrating leading figures in the cloud sector, the Cloud Awards team is still unearthing new and remarkable uses of cloud technology. In the best examples, these innovations unlock transformative business practices and efficiencies. These celebrated organizations and individual innovators continue to disrupt existing markets and create new ones.

This year, Confluera launched its Cloud eXtended Detection and Response (CxDR) solution, designed to protect cloud-native environments from modern cybersecurity threats. Confluera CxDR brings together the best security capabilities from the otherwise siloed category of solutions; threat detection, threat analytics, and cloud security. This new CxDR solution reduces the industry average time to detect and mitigate advanced attacks from months down to hours while also reducing the need for personnel with highly specialized cybersecurity expertise.

"We are honored to be recognized as a finalist in this year's Cloud Computing Awards, alongside other distinguished security vendors," said John Morgan, CEO of Confluera. "The cloud is incredibly challenging to secure for many organizations as many cloud specific risks and vulnerabilities remain unknown. At Confluera, our automated threat detection and response solutions are purpose built for the cloud on cloud-native architectures, enabling organizations to securely adopt and scale their cloud infrastructure - while simultaneously alleviating pressure from security and SOC teams."

Final winners of the 2021-22 Cloud Awards will be announced in February. To learn more about Confluera and its solutions, please visit www.confluera.com .

About Confluera

Confluera is the leading provider of next-generation Cloud eXtended Detection and Response (CxDR) solutions. Recognized by Forbes as one of the Top 20 Cybersecurity Startups to Watch in 2021, Confluera's storyboard technology automates cyber attack analysis making small and large security teams more efficient. The solution has unprecedented visibility of attacks in the cloud and modern application architectures, reveals threats in real-time, and will shutdown advanced multistage attacks. To learn more about Confluera's award-winning solution, visit www.confluera.com .

Caroline Dobyns

Lumina Communications

410-353-5340

Caroline@luminapr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Confluera