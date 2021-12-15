Perfect Game Names Jessica Shults National Director of Softball Scouting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game today announced that former NCAA and women's world softball champion, Jessica Shults, is joining the world's largest youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service as its national director of softball scouting.

Shults, from Valencia, CA, joins the rapidly expanding softball division of Perfect Game, where she will work alongside her former University of Oklahoma teammate and Perfect Game National Director of Softball Operations, Destinee Martinez. Shults, a three-time collegiate All-American, most recently served as hitting and catching coach at Gap2Gap Elite Softball Training in Stockton, CA, where she helped young softball players develop their skills and navigate the college recruiting process. During her time at Gap2Gap, she helped several high school players land Division I softball playing opportunities at colleges such as Mississippi State, Utah State, Boise State, UConn and University of San Diego.

In her new role, Shults will be responsible taking the on-field lead in strengthening the organization's best-in-class services by leading the evaluations of youth female athletes attending Perfect Game Combines in 2022 as well as tournaments, which are slated to begin in 2023. Shults, who served as an assistant softball coach at the University of Houston between 2016-19, will also be responsible for identifying scouts and mentors as Perfect Game Softball continues its expansion efforts.

"It's with great pleasure that we welcome Jessica Shults to Perfect Game's rising softball division," said Perfect Game Founder and President, Jerry Ford. "Jessica is a well-respected and decorated softball champion. I am confident her passion for the game and commitment to helping other young women navigate their way through their own softball playing careers will help sustain Perfect Game's growth as the preeminent softball playing and scouting platform in the world."

"I'm thrilled to be joining Perfect Game as the organization's director of national softball scouting," said Shults. "This is without a doubt a position and responsibility perfectly suited for my experience in and passion for the game of softball. I look forward to working closely with my former teammate, Destinee Martinez, to help Perfect Game spread the popularity of the game of softball across the country."

"There are very few women capable of matching Jessica's commitment and knowledge of the sport of softball," added Martinez. "I'm very confident that she will quickly establish herself as a major force in the growth and expansion of the game throughout the United States and around the world. It's a privilege to have her as a teammate once again. Great things await Perfect Game Softball."

