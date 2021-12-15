Resolve Systems Appoints Sean Heuer as Vice President of Product to Accelerate Current Growth Former AWS Product Leader Tapped to Advance Global Innovation across Resolve's Intelligent IT Automation Portfolio

CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolve Systems ®, the leading intelligent IT automation software vendor, today announced the appointment of Sean Heuer as Vice President of Product, reinforcing the company's commitment to advancing innovation. Sean is responsible for accelerating the adoption of Resolve's intelligent IT automation solutions for its hundreds of enterprise and service provider customers across the globe.

Resolve Systems

Formerly a product leader at Amazon Web Services, Sean brings more than fifteen years of experience in agile software development and product management. In his role as Vice President of Product at Resolve, he will lead the company's product management function, setting the strategy for product innovation.

"Resolve's strategic approach to IT transformation has made us the number one independent intelligent IT automation provider," said Vijay Kurkal, Resolve's CEO. "I am pleased that Sean is joining the team at such an exciting time. His experience, entrepreneurial approach, and bold vision for creating innovation will help Resolve advance quickly into the next phase of our growth. We look forward to his product leadership for our award-winning platform."

Sean brings a strong product management track record with successful technology brands including Amazon and Rally Software. Most recently he served as one of Amazon Web Services' Global Heads of Product, where he was responsible for managing and growing a global portfolio of professional services offerings by obsessively focusing on customers' needs. As a result, he was able to help the company achieve substantial revenue growth and increased customer satisfaction.

"It is an incredible time to join Resolve," said Sean. "Digital transformation efforts are accelerating, IT automation is a must, and Resolve's platform is delivering undeniable results. I'm excited to work with this talented team developing customer-first strategies that will enable meaningful product innovation. Resolve is on an incredible trajectory and I look forward to being part of the solution that creates a meaningful impact for IT organizations everywhere."

Prior to AWS, Sean held several product management and engineering positions for technology corporations including Rally Software, CA Technologies, and Sogeti/Cap Gemini. He is also the founder of Student Entrepreneurship, focused on teaching entrepreneurship to students 13 - 18 years old. Sean holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio and is completing his MBA in Entrepreneurship from University of North Carolina Keenan-Flagler Business School, Chapel Hill.

About Resolve Systems

Resolve Systems helps enterprise technology teams worldwide achieve agile, autonomous operations with an industry-leading intelligent IT automation platform. With more than a decade of automation expertise, Resolve's solutions are purpose-built to address challenges posed by increasing IT complexity. Resolve enables organizations to maximize operational efficiency, overcome labor shortages, reduce costs, quickly troubleshoot and fix problems, and accelerate service delivery. Resolve is majority-owned by Insight Partners, a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software companies.

