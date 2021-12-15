SkyePoint Decisions, Inc Announces $52 Million Cybersecurity Contract Win at the U.S. Department of Education

DULLES, Va., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyePoint Decisions, Inc. (SkyePoint) is thrilled to announce the receipt of a Task Order award from the Department of Education (DoED), Office of Federal Student Aid (FSA) to perform Cybersecurity Risk Management and Compliance. SkyePoint was largely selected due to our ability to enhance and automate the Authority-to-Operate (ATO) and Risk Management Framework (RMF) processes for FSA. The Office of Federal Student Aid solicited the task order through their Cybersecurity and Privacy Support Systems (CPSS) contract, a GSA HACS SIN Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA). The value of the task order award is $52M over a 5-year period of performance which started on December 6, 2021.

SkyePoint will provide assessment, collection, analysis, and review support in evaluating the cybersecurity risk for major enterprise information systems, working in collaboration with FSA's Enterprise Cybersecurity Group (ESG). This includes engineering and analysis for System Security Authorization (SA) Independent Assessments, System Security Authorization (SSA) Support, Annual Control Tests, Executing the Ongoing Security Authorization (OSA) Program, Developing Plan of Action and Milestones (POA&Ms), Independent Verification and Validation, Audit Support, and Documentation and Policy Support.

"This is a groundbreaking moment for SkyePoint as this is our largest competitive prime contract win in the history of the company, and our first supporting the Department of Education. We are honored to support the Office of Federal Student Aid in securing the applications and data supporting the more than 13 million students that use Federal financial aid all over the country," said Frank Sturek, President of SkyePoint. "Our whole team is excited about this new opportunity, and we look forward to bringing our expert cybersecurity and privacy services professionals to support the U.S. Department of Education and FSA mission."

SkyePoint provides innovative enterprise-wide and targeted solutions for the complex challenges faced by our federal government clients. Our focus is on enabling our client's ability to deliver their mission – anytime, anywhere, securely as a prime contractor committed to delivery excellence. We combine technical expertise, mission awareness, and an empowered workforce to produce meaningful results. SkyePoint is an established ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 27001:2013, and CMMI for Services Level 3 business with operations across the U.S. For more information, visit the SkyePoint website at www.skyepoint.com .

Contact: Kelsey Dott

703-498-8134

Kelsey.Dott@SkyePoint.com

View original content:

SOURCE SkyePoint Decisions