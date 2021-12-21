Eyemart Express Taps Media Storm as New Agency of Record

DALLAS, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyemart Express, a leading national optical retailer known for providing high-quality glasses in as little as 30 minutes, today announced it has selected Media Storm as its new media agency of record.

Media Storm, a Merkle Company based in New York, will be charged with supporting Eyemart Express' media strategy, planning, and buying across channels as the optical retailer focuses on evolving its marketing strategy to better position the company as an innovator in the niche retail space. In addition, the new partnership enables Eyemart Express to deepen connections with customers amongst an ever-changing media landscape during a time of aggressive growth.

"We appreciate all of the agencies that participated in the competitive review and the time they dedicated to the six-month process," says Katy Hanson, Eyemart Express Chief Marketing Officer. "We are excited to start the new year welcoming Media Storm as our agency of record. The Media Storm team stood out with their unique approach to data science, insights, and passion they demonstrated for our business. We look forward to partnering with their team to make prescription eyewear accessible to customers of all walks of life."

"We are excited to join the Eyemart Express team to advance their media strategy and leverage new tactics to positively impact their bottom line," says Craig Woerz, founder and managing partner at Media Storm.

"We made great strides in our marketing organization working with Kelly Scott Madison (KSM) and thank them for being an integral partner over the last five years," says Hanson. "We wish them continued success."

Consulting firm Bajkowski + Partners oversaw the agency review and search process. Eyemart Express remains focused on improving people's lives by helping them see better with an emphasis on value and convenience.

About Eyemart Express

Eyemart Express is a national optical retailer known for providing high-quality prescription eyewear with a focus on affordability and convenience. Eyemart Express ranks among the top 10 optical retailers in the country with its family of brands: Vision 4 Less, Visionmart Express, and Eyewear Express. The company is based in Farmers Branch, Texas, and has 234 stores in 42 states. Eyemart Express offers a robust frame selection for the whole family with more than 2,000 frames from brands such as Ray-Ban, Coach, Nike, and Disney. On-site lens labs and skilled lab technicians can deliver high-quality glasses in as little as 30 minutes.

About Bajkowski + Partners

Bajkowski + Partners LLC is a leading marketing management consultancy providing agency relationship management, agency search, and other marketing operations and audit-related services to brand marketing and procurement teams at leading regional and multinational companies. Bajkowski + Partners is certified as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the nation's largest third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women.

SOURCE Eyemart Express