Cascades to Release Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings and 2022 - 2024 Strategic Plan Details on February 24, 2022

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results before market open on Thursday, February 24, 2022, and will hold a conference call at 9:00 AM ET to discuss results. This will be followed by a conference call at 11:00 am ET , during which management will provide details about the Company's 2022 – 2024 Strategic Plan.

Q4 2021 Conference Call and Webcast

Time: 9:00 am ET



Dial-in number: 1-888-390-0620 / 1-416-764-8651 (international)



Webcast (live and archived): www.cascades.com, "Investor" section



Replay: 1-888-390-0541 / 1-416-764-8677 (international)

Access code # 904516 (until March 24, 2022)

Updated Operational Outlook for Q4 2021

The Company expects Q4 2021 consolidated adjusted OIBD1 to be approximately $20 million below third quarter comparable results of $107 million, versus previous guidance of flat sequential results. The decrease is the result of ongoing inflationary pressure on costs, most notably logistics, energy and labour. Furthermore, global supply chain pressures, including the availability of transportation and labour remains challenging, the effects of which are disrupting product delivery times. Demand levels in the tissue segment remain uncertain, while those for packaging products remain solid.

Mario Plourde, President and CEO commented: "The Covid-19 pandemic continues to have wide ranging impacts across our business segments, and we continue to proactively communicate with our customers to meet their dynamic needs throughout this volatile business climate. With its current strategic plan concluding, Cascades undertook a comprehensive and exhaustive strategic analysis of the short- and medium-term outlook for our business segments as part of its annual strategic review process taking into consideration the continued challenging business environment. We will share our Corporate 2022 – 2024 Strategic Plan and outlook for the coming years in conjunction with our fourth quarter results."

2022 – 2024 Strategic Plan Update Conference Call and Webcast

Time: 11:00 am ET



Dial-in number: 1-888-390-0620 / 1-416-764-8651 (international)



Webcast (live and archived): www.cascades.com, "Investor" section



Replay: 1-888-390-0541 / 1-416-764-8677 (international)

Access code # 256742 (until March 24, 2022)

About Cascades

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs approximately 10,000 women and men across a network close to 80 facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

