0x Continues Its Multi-Chain Expansion With Limit Orders Now Available to Polygon and Binance Smart Chain DEXs

The 0x limit order system goes multi-chain, delivering even more flexible and convenient order types to DEX traders beyond Ethereum

0x Limit Orders

0x Limit Orders, which were previously only available on Ethereum, are now available on Polygon and BSC

Limit orders offer DEX users more trading flexibility and further narrow the gap between centralized and decentralized exchange offerings

0x Labs continues to add support for new L1 chains and L2 solutions as part of its multi-chain expansion

0x Labs, a global blockchain company building decentralized exchange infrastructure for the internet, today announced the expansion of 0x Limit Orders to Polygon and Binance Smart Chain (BSC). With the rollout of 0x Limit Orders on Polygon and BSC, users can now place off-chain, resting orders for specified prices and specified amounts, which can be filled by any counterparty at a later time.

Adding multi-chain support for 0x Limit Orders is another important step in our mission to create a tokenized world where all value can flow freely. We believe that exposing the broadest set of users to smart contracts, self-custody wallets, and DEX markets is key to achieving that mission.

Businesses use 0x API to power their DeFi applications across a growing number of blockchains, including Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, Avalanche, Fantom, and Celo.

Since launch, 0x API has facilitated over 27M trades from more than 2.2M unique traders that represent over $64 billion in volume. The 0x API makes it easy for DeFi developers to tap into fast and reliable aggregated DEX liquidity so they can focus on what matters the most: their product.

Businesses interested in using 0x API to power their applications can start building at 0x.org/docs/api .

About 0x and 0x Labs

0x is decentralized exchange infrastructure for the internet. Since its inception, the 0x Protocol has enabled the exchange of more than $118 billion in tokenized value across approximately 30 million crypto trades. Businesses can use 0x to easily incorporate exchange functionality into their applications and create new markets for cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets. 0x Labs is the creator and core developer of 0x.

For more information about 0x, please visit 0x.org and follow @0xproject .

